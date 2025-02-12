Sanjay Dutt, Maanyata Wedding Anniversary: Actor wishes wife; shares 'thank you' note; Read on

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages and unseen photos. Expressing gratitude, Sanjay acknowledged Maanayata’s unwavering support, while she reflected on the depth of true love. Their celebration went viral, delighting fans and well-wishers

Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata, recently marked their 17th wedding anniversary, celebrating the occasion with heartfelt messages and unseen photographs. The actor expressed his gratitude to Maanayata for always being a strong support in his life and acknowledged her role in their family. The couple’s posts quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans

On Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a series of photos and conveyed his appreciation for Maanayata, thanking her for being a part of his life and always standing by him. He also expressed his love and gratitude for their children, Iqra and Shahraan. His sister, Priya Dutt, extended her wishes to the couple on their special day

Maanayata, too, commemorated the occasion by posting a heartfelt video that captured one of their cherished moments together. In her note, she reflected on the nature of love, explaining that when someone truly loves another person, they love them twice—once in the initial phase of attraction and again when they come to understand their deeper selves, including their flaws, experiences, and struggles. She emphasized that real love lies in choosing to stand by someone despite their imperfections, calling such love a source of strength and permanence. She also expressed her affection for Sanjay Dutt, referring to him as her “annoying best half.”



The couple reportedly tied the knot after dating for two years, opting for an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen playing an antagonist in the Telugu action drama Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also featured Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles. He is currently working on several upcoming projects, including the pan-India film KD: The Devil, the comedy Housefull 5, an untitled film with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, and the action thriller Baaghi 4

