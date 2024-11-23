Samantha-Sreeleela to Nayanthara-Keerthy Suresh: 10 Most educated South Indian actresses

Do you know the educational qualifications of Tollywood's star heroines? One of these heroines is said to have been a top student, always first in her class. Let's find out who this intelligent beauty is...

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Tollywood Heroines

Beauty, intelligence, and talent: a deadly combination. Along with glamour, education is essential for heroines. The knowledge, behavior, and culture needed to thrive in a career are provided by education. While formal qualifications might not be mandatory to become a heroine, education is crucial for navigating modern society. Let's explore the educational backgrounds of top Tollywood heroines like Samantha, Tamannaah, Kajal, Anushka, Nayanthara, Rashmika, and Keerthy Suresh.

Pooja Hegde completed her post-graduation in Commerce (M.Com). She was actively involved in cultural activities during her college days. Pooja made her debut as a heroine in the 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. Star kid Keerthy Suresh holds a degree in Fashion Designing. Daughter of actress Menaka, Keerthy started her career as a child artist. Her father, Suresh, is a director.

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Arts student, having completed her Bachelor of Arts degree. She entered the film industry with the 2005 Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Kajal Aggarwal also holds a degree, a BA in Mass Media. After completing her studies, she ventured into modeling and subsequently became a heroine. Her debut film was Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007.

Anushka Shetty has a degree in Computer Science (BCA). She is also a certified yoga trainer. Anushka's debut as a heroine was in the 2005 film Super, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Rashmika Mandanna is an Arts student with a degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature. She started her acting career with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is known to have an MBBS degree, which she has mentioned in several interviews. She has stated that she would pursue a medical career if she retires from acting. Her first Telugu film was Fidaa. Shruti Haasan, a multi-talented actress, is a Science student with a BSc degree. The 36-year-old started her career as a child artist and made her debut as a heroine in the 2009 film Luck.

Rakul Preet Singh also holds a BSc degree. She made her acting debut with the 2009 film Gilli. She is currently working in Bollywood. Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South India, has a BA in English Literature. Her career began in the Malayalam film industry in 2003. Recently married to director Vignesh Shivan, she has twins through surrogacy.

Samantha

Sreeleela is currently pursuing her MBBS degree. She is busy with a number of films. Samantha was a top student throughout her academic life. She completed her B.Com in Chennai. Her debut as a heroine was in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave.

