Samantha Ruth Prabhu to work with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wife Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Sobhita Dhulipala were supposed to star in a movie together. After some shooting, Sobhita reportedly left the project. It's rumoured that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's acquaintance began during this time.

Naga Chaitanya married Samantha, who gave him his first hit. Samantha's debut movie was Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga Chaitanya's second film. Naga Chaitanya was introduced to the silver screen with the movie Josh.

Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a long, secret romance. Their relationship became public shortly before their wedding in 2017. The wedding took place in Goa, following both Hindu and Christian traditions. Even after marriage, they continued to share the screen in several films.

Samantha and Sobhita Dhulipala

Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, and Manam, starring Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, were huge successes. Naga Chaitanya also made guest appearances in Mahanati and Oh! Baby. Majili was one of the films the couple starred in after their marriage.

Divyansha Kaushik played the second female lead in Majili, a significant role. Sobhita Dhulipala was initially chosen for this role and even participated in the shoot. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, she left the project, leading to Divyansha Kaushik's casting. It's rumored that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first met on the sets of Majili.

Samantha and Sobhita Dhulipala

This news is currently viral on social media, though its veracity is uncertain. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha separated due to irreconcilable differences, announcing their divorce on social media in 2021. They stated it was a mutual decision. After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya became close to Sobhita Dhulipala and was in a relationship with her for over two years.

Initially, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya denied the affair rumors, but surprised everyone with their engagement on August 8, 2024, announced by Nagarjuna on social media. They married four months later on December 4th in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Samantha remains single.

Latest Videos