Samantha Ruth Prabhu comments on Sreeleela's stunning performance in Pushpa 2 'Kissik' song; Read on

Samantha's item song was a highlight in Pushpa: The Rise. In Pushpa: The Rule, Sreeleela takes on the role. Samantha's review of Sreeleela's song has gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 8:24 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is releasing soon with high expectations. The film's theatrical business is estimated to be over ₹600 crore. Including satellite and digital rights, the pre-release business is estimated at ₹1000 crore.

article_image2

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 has a huge target to achieve. The Nizam rights alone were sold for a record ₹100 crore. To recover this, the film needs a gross of ₹220 crore in Nizam. Ticket price hikes and premiere shows are planned.

article_image3

Trailer launch events were held in Patna and a pre-release event in Chennai. The film's songs are being released. Samantha's item song was a highlight in Pushpa: The Rise, and Pushpa 2 also features a glamorous item song.

article_image4

The item song 'Kissik' features Sreeleela. It's reportedly her first item song and a big challenge. Samantha set a benchmark with 'Oo Antava Mava'.

article_image5

'Oo Antava Mava' was a huge hit. The question is whether Sreeleela can match or surpass Samantha's performance. 'Kissik' was released and received a good response. The full song in theaters will reveal Sreeleela's performance.

article_image6

Pushpa 2

Samantha reacted to Sreeleela's song with a short review: 'Sreeleela killed it, calmly wait for Pushpa 2'. Her review is going viral. Pushpa 2 releases worldwide on December 5th.

