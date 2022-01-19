  • Facebook
    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Dileep-Manju Warrier and more, here are 7 shocking splits

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
    Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have announced their separation and soon joined the list of most shocking and heartbreaking breakups of recent times.
     

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Dileep-Manju Warrier and more, here are 7 shocking splits RCB

    The news of Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa opting for divorce after 18 years of being married has their fans heartbroken and shocked. Many celebrities have endured splits and heartbreaks this year and last year. Here, we look at the seven biggest celebrity splits/divorces from the South Indian film industry. 
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya: Last year, on October 02, both the stars announced their divorce after 4 years of marriage. Naga said that the divorce was taken in their mutual best interests in a recent interview. Samantha also opens up on her divorce, saying how it impacted her mental health. 
     

    Amala Paul and Vijay: Amala Paul and Thalaivi filmmaker AL Vijay's divorce has proved out to be one of the ugliest and most scandalous separations the Tamil film industry has ever seen. While Amala's friend alleged that Vijay and his family were torturing her mentally, the director's family claimed that Amala was only concerned about her career than the family. One thing led to another, and the couple ended up having an ugly showdown.
     

    Dileep and Manju Warrier: Though Manju and Dilip parted ways amicably, their fans gave the entire episode an ugly turn. A virtual war erupted between their fans who accused Dilip of having an alleged affair and Manju of being self-centred. They both married in the year 1998 and have a daughter Meenakshi.  
     

    Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai: Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's separation from his wife Renu Desai shocked everyone. Pawan and Renu got married in 2009 and parted ways in 2012.  
     

    Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar: Rajinikanth's younger daughter, Soundarya got separated from her first husband, a Chennai-based industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010. Both ended their 7-year marriage in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences. Also Read: Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya too has been a divorcee; read on 

    Nagarjuna and Lakshmu Daggubati: Telugu star first married to Dr D Ramanaidu’s daughter, Lakshmi Daggubati, in 1984. Soon their relationship went south, and the couple parted ways in 1990. Naga Chaitanya is son of Lakshmi Daggubati and Nagarjuna. 
     

    Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian:  Trisha was engaged to a Chennai based businessman Varun Manian in 2015. But due to known reasons, they called off her engagement. Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?

     

