Salman Khan to Vivek Oberoi: Aishwarya Rai's dating life before Abhishek Bachchan

Everything comes at a cost. Fame comes at a cost: loss of privacy. Aishwarya Rai had to suffer several rumours before she married Abhishek Bachchan.

With everything, there is a price tag. With fame comes the price of a lack of personal space. Aishwarya Rai has been subjected to much speculation up to the time when she tied the wedding with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai faced many relationship rumors before marriage.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is recognised for placing India on the global map. When she won the title, she received international recognition. This year, she is still at the top of her game, having been a regular at Cannes and the spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris.



But it hasn't been simple for Aishwarya. Before she married Abhishek Bachchan, she had to deal with several allegations about her previous relationships.

The most talked-about tale between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai originated on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They supposedly dated from 1999 to 2001. Aishwarya Rai's parents never approved of their relationship, but she stuck to her decision. Aishwarya Rai eventually ended the relationship due of Salman's violent conduct.

There were several speculations about Salman Khan cheating on Aishwarya back then. But Salman did not appear to handle the breakup well. He allegedly caused a scene during the filming of Chalte Chalte, and as a result, Aishwarya Rai was replaced by Rani Mukerji in the film.

Aishwarya was also rumoured to be dating Vivek Oberoi while filming Kyun Ho Gaya Na. It is said that Vivek gave Aishwarya 30 presents on her 30th birthday. However, the supposed romance did not go very well. Vivek called a news conference and admitted that Salman had assaulted him over the phone several times. The story about them gradually faded and was nearly forgotten until recently, when Vivek was chastised for mocking Aishwarya on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are blissfully married. Their romance began during the filming of Guru, and it has continued ever since. Abhishek allegedly proposed to Aishwarya in Toronto following the premiere of Guru.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was rumoured to have dated Rajeev Mulchandani during her modelling days.

Latest Videos