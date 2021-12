Salman Khan birthday special: Here are 9 popular dialogues of Bhaijaan that fans must revisit

Here are nine Salman Khan’s popular dialogues from his hit films that gave many major inspiration and power

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left an unforgettable impact on his fans, admirers' minds and hearts. Salman's followers and fans remember his quirky, unique, powerful and emotional movie dialogues and still hold a fan moment when they speak it. So, on the day of his 56th birthday, we have picked seven of his best and famous dialogues that his fans and audiences have been treated with so far. Like from Dabangg 2 “Hum Yaha k Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey...Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Hamara?” Let us read a few more

Bharat: "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hai, usse kahi jyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hai"

Hindi love story starring Salman Khan, Bhagyashree Maine Pyar Kiya released in 1989 had this line “Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You”

Sultan (2016) featuring Anushka Sharma, where Salman Khan's lines were “Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao”



Kabir Khan's Tubelight (2017) "Yakeen ek tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai toh full light kar deta hai "



Rom-com film Ready released in 2011 had this funny line "Zindagi mein teen cheeje kabhi underestimate mat karna I,Me, aur Myself

Salman Khan's one of the best films, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017's line “Shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin tiger se behtar shikaar koi nahi karta.”

Kick released in 2014 has this popular lines, “Mere Baare Me Itna Mat Sochna… Dil Me Aata Hun Samajh Me Nahi” "Aap devil k peeche, devil aapke peeche...too much fun"