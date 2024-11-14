Sai Pallavi Net Worth: Know about Amaran actress' assets, income and more

Let's explore the earnings of Sai Pallavi, who captivated audiences with her role as Indu Rebecca Varghese in the movie Amaran.

Sai Pallavi was born on May 9, 1992, in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha. She has a younger sister named Pooja. Though born in Kotagiri, she grew up in Coimbatore and studied at Avila Convent. She pursued MBBS in Georgia, USA. Alongside her studies, she participated in TV shows and won prizes for her dancing skills. Her entry into films was quite interesting.

Sai Pallavi

There's a notion that heroines should be fair and flawless. However, Sai Pallavi embraces her natural appearance. She has carved a niche for herself in the South Indian film industry.

Sai Pallavi's Movies

Sai Pallavi's debut Malayalam film, Premam, gained nationwide recognition. She won hearts as Malar teacher. Initially, she was hesitant to act in the film. When director Alphonse Puthren first approached her, she almost filed a police complaint, suspecting fraud. Later, upon realizing the truth, she apologized and accepted the role.

Sai Pallavi's Remuneration

Post Premam, she received numerous offers in Kollywood. Her Tamil debut, Dhya, didn't fare well. Later, she starred opposite Dhanush in Maari 2. The song 'Rowdy Baby' from the film became a super hit, setting a record for the most-viewed Tamil song on YouTube.

Amaran Actress Sai Pallavi

Suriya is Sai Pallavi's favorite actor in Tamil cinema, a fact she has mentioned in several interviews. She starred alongside him in NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan. Despite working with star heroes, she hadn't achieved a blockbuster hit.

Sai Pallavi

Vetri Maaran initially wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in Asuran, starring Dhanush, but it didn't materialize. During the lockdown, she impressed audiences with her portrayal of a pregnant woman in Vetri Maaran's Paava Kadhaigal.

Sai Pallavi's Films

She then played the lead in Suriya's production, Gargi, which received critical acclaim and awards. Returning to Kollywood with Amaran, she starred opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Her role as Indu Rebecca Varghese was a highlight, giving her the long-awaited blockbuster hit. The film grossed over ₹250 crore.

Sai Pallavi's Earnings

Sai Pallavi, who charged ₹3 crore for Amaran, increased her remuneration after the film's success. She's currently working on Thandal in Telugu and Ramayan in Hindi, reportedly charging ₹6 crore for the latter. She avoids endorsements, even declining lucrative offers. Her net worth is estimated at ₹47 crore. Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly a leading actress in South India. However, her net worth is comparatively lower than other actresses with lesser stardom. This can be attributed to her refusal to do commercial ads and glamorous roles.

