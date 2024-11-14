Sai Pallavi Net Worth: Know about Amaran actress' assets, income and more

Let's explore the earnings of Sai Pallavi, who captivated audiences with her role as Indu Rebecca Varghese in the movie Amaran.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Sai Pallavi was born on May 9, 1992, in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, to Senthamarai Kannan and Radha. She has a younger sister named Pooja. Though born in Kotagiri, she grew up in Coimbatore and studied at Avila Convent. She pursued MBBS in Georgia, USA. Alongside her studies, she participated in TV shows and won prizes for her dancing skills. Her entry into films was quite interesting.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi

There's a notion that heroines should be fair and flawless. However, Sai Pallavi embraces her natural appearance. She has carved a niche for herself in the South Indian film industry.

article_image3

Sai Pallavi's Movies

Sai Pallavi's debut Malayalam film, Premam, gained nationwide recognition. She won hearts as Malar teacher. Initially, she was hesitant to act in the film. When director Alphonse Puthren first approached her, she almost filed a police complaint, suspecting fraud. Later, upon realizing the truth, she apologized and accepted the role.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi's Remuneration

Post Premam, she received numerous offers in Kollywood. Her Tamil debut, Dhya, didn't fare well. Later, she starred opposite Dhanush in Maari 2. The song 'Rowdy Baby' from the film became a super hit, setting a record for the most-viewed Tamil song on YouTube.

article_image5

Amaran Actress Sai Pallavi

Suriya is Sai Pallavi's favorite actor in Tamil cinema, a fact she has mentioned in several interviews. She starred alongside him in NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan. Despite working with star heroes, she hadn't achieved a blockbuster hit.

article_image6

Sai Pallavi

Vetri Maaran initially wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in Asuran, starring Dhanush, but it didn't materialize. During the lockdown, she impressed audiences with her portrayal of a pregnant woman in Vetri Maaran's Paava Kadhaigal.

article_image7

Sai Pallavi's Films

She then played the lead in Suriya's production, Gargi, which received critical acclaim and awards. Returning to Kollywood with Amaran, she starred opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Her role as Indu Rebecca Varghese was a highlight, giving her the long-awaited blockbuster hit. The film grossed over ₹250 crore.

article_image8

Sai Pallavi's Earnings

Sai Pallavi, who charged ₹3 crore for Amaran, increased her remuneration after the film's success. She's currently working on Thandal in Telugu and Ramayan in Hindi, reportedly charging ₹6 crore for the latter. She avoids endorsements, even declining lucrative offers. Her net worth is estimated at ₹47 crore.

Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly a leading actress in South India. However, her net worth is comparatively lower than other actresses with lesser stardom. This can be attributed to her refusal to do commercial ads and glamorous roles.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran survival drama The Goat life gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards anr

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details RBA

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details

Wednesday Season 2: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega RBA

Wednesday Season 2: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

last Supermoon of 2024 Moon Time viewing in India anr

Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon