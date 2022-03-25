RRR on Netflix, ZEE5: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR OTT release date is out

SS Rajamouli's film RRR is out in theatres and received praises from audiences, critics. According to the latest reports, the film OTT release details is out; read for details

For obvious reasons, SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been a popular topic of conversation on social media, and what has also piqued netizens' interest is RRR's OTT release information.



After a long wait, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR has finally hit theatres. Initially set for release in 2020, the film was postponed due to the pandemic and accompanying lockdown, which again hampered filming.



Early reviews of the film have been overwhelmingly favourable, indicating that the epic period drama was well worth waiting for and exciting. Based on the response and fan enthusiasm on social media, RRR may even work its magic at the box office and surpass past collecting records.



RRR's story is set in pre-independence India is a fictionalised account of the lives of legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Ram Charan plays Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR plays Bheem. The film's leading actress, Alia Bhatt, plays Ram Charan's love interest in the comedy. For obvious reasons, the film has been a popular topic of conversation on social media, and what has also piqued netizens' interest is RRR's OTT release information.

RRR's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, while the Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish versions will be available on Netflix. Though an official confirmation is pending, the film is expected to launch on the popular OTT platform four weeks following its theatrical release. According to sources, RRR will be released in its entirety on April 20 at 12 am.