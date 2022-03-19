All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas is allegedly gone to Barcelona in Spain for surgery. Actor met with an accident on the sets of Saalar; read on

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Following the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has become one of the most sought-after actors in India. He was most recently seen in Radhe Shyam, starring Pooja Hegde. The film's success at the box office was short-lived. Now that the film has been out, Prabhas appears to have taken a rest. The actor is supposedly in Spain, but it is not a holiday for him.

    According to a report, Prabhas has also undergone minor surgery in Spain’s Barcelona. It was because of an accident on the sets of his next film Saalar. Even though it is a minor surgery, doctors have asked him for complete rest until further examination.

    Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    Prabhas' fans and many social media users were speculated that the actor might be in Spain to avoid media glare after his film Radhe Shyam failed to do well at the box office. The film grossed around 185 crores INR in six days and is expected to reach 200 crores INR in a week. Given the budget, the collection isn't awe-inspiring. But now, the real reason is that Prabhas is not just gone for a vacay but his treatment. 

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri’s film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1

    Prabhas has completed Om Raut's Adipurush, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. For Salaar, he has collaborated with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Shruti Hassan co-stars with the Baahubali actor in the flick. After that, he'll appear in Nag Ashwin's project K. It will also include Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan adds to the project's appeal. Prabhas is also working on Spirit and another untitled project.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
