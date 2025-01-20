RRR, Game Changer to Salaar: Top 10 Indian movies with highest OTT rights

OTT rights have become crucial for big movies, providing significant support to producers. Let's explore the top 10 Indian films sold for the highest OTT prices.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Pan-India films are trending, with collections becoming a major talking point. Pre-release business and OTT rights have also become crucial, often providing substantial returns for producers regardless of theatrical performance.

article_image2

Let's explore the top 10 Indian films with the highest OTT rights sales. Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' tops the list at ₹375 crore on Amazon Prime, having collected around ₹1200 crore theatrically.

article_image3

Yash's 'KGF 2' secured the second spot with ₹320 crore OTT rights on Amazon Prime, alongside a theatrical collection of ₹1200 crore.

article_image4

NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' ranks third, with OTT rights reportedly sold for ₹300 crores to Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

article_image5

'Pushpa 2' secured the fourth position with ₹275 crore OTT rights on Netflix, boasting a collection nearing ₹1900 crore. 

article_image6

Prabhas's 'Salaar' ranks fifth, with OTT rights sold for ₹250 crore to Netflix. The film collected around ₹700 crore theatrically. 

article_image7

Prabhas's 'Adipurush' also secured a substantial OTT deal of ₹250 crore with Amazon Prime, marking his third film in the top ranks.

article_image8

Pawan Kalyan’s OG fetched ₹200 crore for its OTT rights, which were acquired by Netflix, making it a huge deal.

article_image9

Ram Charan’s Game Changer sold its OTT rights to Amazon Prime for ₹160 crore, becoming one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema.

article_image10

NTR's 'Devara' ranks ninth with ₹150 crore OTT rights on Netflix, collecting an estimated ₹450-500 crore at the box office. 

article_image11

Thug Life

NTR's 'Devara' secured ₹150 crore for its OTT rights on Netflix. The film collected an estimated ₹450-500 crore at the box office. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Sidharth Malhotra shares video of Jasleen Royal singing Ranjha at Coldplay concert in Mumbai [WATCH] ATG

Sidharth Malhotra shares video of Jasleen Royal singing Ranjha at Coldplay concert in Mumbai [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused slept at Bandra bus stop after incident, cops find suspicious items in bag

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign NTI

Sonam Kapoor joins Charlize Theron and Venus Williams in Dior capture campaign

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon