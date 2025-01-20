RRR, Game Changer to Salaar: Top 10 Indian movies with highest OTT rights

OTT rights have become crucial for big movies, providing significant support to producers. Let's explore the top 10 Indian films sold for the highest OTT prices.

Pan-India films are trending, with collections becoming a major talking point. Pre-release business and OTT rights have also become crucial, often providing substantial returns for producers regardless of theatrical performance.

Let's explore the top 10 Indian films with the highest OTT rights sales. Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' tops the list at ₹375 crore on Amazon Prime, having collected around ₹1200 crore theatrically.

Yash's 'KGF 2' secured the second spot with ₹320 crore OTT rights on Amazon Prime, alongside a theatrical collection of ₹1200 crore.

NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' ranks third, with OTT rights reportedly sold for ₹300 crores to Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

'Pushpa 2' secured the fourth position with ₹275 crore OTT rights on Netflix, boasting a collection nearing ₹1900 crore.

Prabhas's 'Salaar' ranks fifth, with OTT rights sold for ₹250 crore to Netflix. The film collected around ₹700 crore theatrically.

Prabhas's 'Adipurush' also secured a substantial OTT deal of ₹250 crore with Amazon Prime, marking his third film in the top ranks.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG fetched ₹200 crore for its OTT rights, which were acquired by Netflix, making it a huge deal.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer sold its OTT rights to Amazon Prime for ₹160 crore, becoming one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema.

NTR's 'Devara' ranks ninth with ₹150 crore OTT rights on Netflix, collecting an estimated ₹450-500 crore at the box office.

