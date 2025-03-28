Robinhood Twitter Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Nithiin and Sreeleela's heist-action film worth your time? Read on

Read Full Gallery

Young hero Nithiin has been waiting for a hit for a long time. He is determined to score a solid hit this time. Moreover, he has experimented with the Robin Hood movie. Will Nithiin's wish be fulfilled this time?

Robinhood is a movie starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, directed by Venky Kudumula. Australian star cricketer David Warner acted in a special role in this movie, which is produced by the leading production company Mythri Movie Makers. As the movie is set to be released grandly worldwide on March 28, fans who watched the movie premieres have expressed their opinions through social media. So, what are they saying?

The movie Robinhood has gained full publicity through controversies. I don't know if it was done on purpose or if it just happened. Ketika Sharma stirred up a controversy with the song 'Adha Sarprise.' There were criticisms about the over-boldness of that song, along with various opinions. In the pre-release event of this movie, star cricketer David Warner was jokingly scolded by Rajendra Prasad, which led to another controversy. He later explained, but in the meantime, the film became very popular because of these controversies.

And what are the audience tweeting who went to the theater with curiosity about how David Warner did in this movie and what the movie is all about?

Another netizen says that the premieres of this movie have started very grandly in the UK. The second half of this movie is better than the first half. It is certain that the movie will be a hit. However, many people are tweeting criticizing the music of this movie. They are saying that they don't understand why GV Prakash gave such terrible music. They are saying that it is a waste to talk about music.

There are also negative reviews about this movie on Twitter. Another netizen said that the first half of 'Robin Hood' was okay. Another netizen said that the movie might be saved because of the second half. He is saying that there is nothing to say about this movie. He tweeted not to ask about the songs at all. Another netizen said that the comedy worked out and the Rajendra Prasad Vennela Kishore combo made them laugh. And. He commented that Sreeleela's episode was cringe.

Another netizen said that he had to watch the movie waiting for David Warner's episode. Talk came that Nithiin and Sri Leela's acting was okay. Another netizen said that David Warner's scenes seemed to be put in the climax to watch the whole movie. Moreover, they tweeted that David Warner's acting makes everyone laugh. In this way, various comments on this movie have appeared on the internet. It remains to be seen what kind of result the movie will give in the end.

