Richa Chadha Birthday: Top 5 performances for the actress that are unmissable

Richa Chadha is one of the underrated actresses from the industry. On the 35th birthday of the actress, here are the best five performances by Richa that you can’t miss.

Richa Chadha has proved herself with her strong screen presence and powerful acting skills. This popular face of Bollywood has made a mark for her brilliant brilliant performances, distinctive style and sharp features. Richa Chaddha entered the film industry with ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye’, opposite Abhay Deol, in the year 2008. However, she gained recognition for her work after Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur' which was released in 2012. Three years later, in 2015, Richa Chadha gave another exceptional performance in ‘Masaan’ which was released in 2015 and was the debut film of actor Vicky Kaushal. She also received many awards while the film ‘Masaan’ got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Presenting to you are some of the best performances that Richa Chadha has given in all these years.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1: Anurag Kashyap’s crime-action-thriller movie, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is one of the best works of Richa. The film was a success and continues to be a favourite of many even today. It also became a treasure for the meme makers. The film has two instalments, of which the first part is based on Dhanbad’s coal mafia, power struggles, politics and vengeance. Richa was awarded a Filmfare award for her role.

Fukrey: 'Bholi Punjaban's role is one of the most memorable roles of Richa Chaddha. The film picked up slowly on to become a hit movie later. Fukrey had a sequel as well, and the third part of the film will also go on the floors soon.

Masaan: This 2015 film features Richa Chaddha, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film is about the personal tragedies of four people who have to face strict morals, punishing caste system and prejudice. Richa played the role of a girl who is caught after casual sex. This movie is said to be a milestone in her career.

Sarbjit: In this Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer movie, Richa Chaddha played the role of Randeep’s wife. The film is based on the real-life of an Indian man, Sarabjit (Randeep Hooda) prisoned in Pakistan’s jail for 22 years. This film got Richa her second Filmfare award.

