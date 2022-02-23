Rhea Chakraborty on life after Sushant Singh Rajput; actress talks about love, life and more

Rhea Chakraborty says she has now learnt how to live after the death of her beau Sushant Singh Rajput's death and more

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty had seen some bad days in her life when her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. But as we say, time is the best medicine and Rhea is the living example. She has moved on with her life and started focusing on her work.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left the whole nation stunned and deeply saddened. To date, Singh's fans are morning over his death and sending positive messages to her family members. Rhea was very close to him, and she saw the worst in her life after his death.



From losing love to alleged Sushant's murder to procuring him drugs, she also went jailed for the same. Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

However, slowly Rhea is getting back to her normal life, and she has learned how to live. Recently she was seen at Farhan Akhtar and her best friend bestie Shibani Dandekar's wedding.

Rhea was one of the bridesmaids she posted a few pictures from the wedding and caption it saying that she had learned to live and left her fans very proud of her. " Some time or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learned how to live in the now. –RC."

