REVEALED! Check out Kriti Sanon’s diet, workout and skincare routine

Everyone desires to look beautiful and graceful. However, it's not achievable for everyone. Celebrities follow various regimens to maintain their appearance. They often share their beauty and fitness secrets in interviews and on social media. The beautiful actress Kriti Sanon has also revealed her beauty secrets in several interviews.

Kriti Sanon made her silver screen debut in 2014 with the movie '1: Nenokkadine'. With her first film itself, she captivated the hearts of young audience with her beauty and acting. Irrespective of the film's result, she gained good recognition as an actress. Later, she impressed with the movie 'Dochay'. Since then, this beauty has been completely focused on Bollywood. This actress, who greeted the Telugu audience once again with 'Adipurush', was last seen in the movie 'Shehzada'.

From her debut film until now, this 34-year-old beauty has impressed with her consistent fitness. She has shared her beauty secrets with the media on several occasions. Let's now learn about some of the beauty secrets shared by Kriti Sanon. She says that the secret to her glowing skin is using natural ingredients like yogurt and honey. She also mentioned that she follows a diet and does small exercises to maintain her perfect body shape.

When it comes to workouts, Kriti Sanon regularly practices yoga, Pilates, and weight training. She also mentioned that she does weight training four to five times a week along with kickboxing. In addition to physical health, Kriti dedicates time to meditation to improve her mental health. She believes that if we take care of our body, our mind will take care of us.

Talking about her diet, Kriti prefers to eat home-cooked food. She ensures that her diet is low in sugar and high in fiber and protein content. Kriti starts her day with a glass of warm water.

For breakfast, she has an egg, oats, brown bread, juice, or a protein shake. For lunch, she prefers brown rice, green vegetables, grilled chicken, or fish. For evening snacks, she opts for a protein shake or sweet corn. Her dinner consists only of salad and soup. This is Kriti Sanon's glamour and fitness secret.

