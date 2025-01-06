REVEALED! Check out Kriti Sanon’s diet, workout and skincare routine

Everyone desires to look beautiful and graceful. However, it's not achievable for everyone. Celebrities follow various regimens to maintain their appearance. They often share their beauty and fitness secrets in interviews and on social media. The beautiful actress Kriti Sanon has also revealed her beauty secrets in several interviews.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Kriti Sanon made her silver screen debut in 2014 with the movie '1: Nenokkadine'. With her first film itself, she captivated the hearts of young audience with her beauty and acting. Irrespective of the film's result, she gained good recognition as an actress. Later, she impressed with the movie 'Dochay'. Since then, this beauty has been completely focused on Bollywood. This actress, who greeted the Telugu audience once again with 'Adipurush', was last seen in the movie 'Shehzada'.

article_image2

From her debut film until now, this 34-year-old beauty has impressed with her consistent fitness. She has shared her beauty secrets with the media on several occasions. Let's now learn about some of the beauty secrets shared by Kriti Sanon. She says that the secret to her glowing skin is using natural ingredients like yogurt and honey. She also mentioned that she follows a diet and does small exercises to maintain her perfect body shape.

article_image3

When it comes to workouts, Kriti Sanon regularly practices yoga, Pilates, and weight training. She also mentioned that she does weight training four to five times a week along with kickboxing. In addition to physical health, Kriti dedicates time to meditation to improve her mental health. She believes that if we take care of our body, our mind will take care of us.

article_image4

Talking about her diet, Kriti prefers to eat home-cooked food. She ensures that her diet is low in sugar and high in fiber and protein content. Kriti starts her day with a glass of warm water.

article_image5

For breakfast, she has an egg, oats, brown bread, juice, or a protein shake. For lunch, she prefers brown rice, green vegetables, grilled chicken, or fish. For evening snacks, she opts for a protein shake or sweet corn. Her dinner consists only of salad and soup. This is Kriti Sanon's glamour and fitness secret.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule snt

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS] ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon