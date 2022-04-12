Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember Sapna Choudhary from Bigg Boss? Know her net worth, also how she earns lakhs in just few hours

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 8:06 AM IST

    Sapna Choudhary's fees per dance performance are shocking. According to reports, the net worth of Sapna Choudhary is more than Rs 50 crores. Today let us look into her luxurious life

    Sapna Chaudhary, a Haryanvi dancer who began her career with little stage plays, has a luxurious life today. Sapna Chaudhary is another well-known social media personality. Sapna Chaudhary's fame has skyrocketed after Bigg Boss. Sapna now has a large number of expensive cars. 
     

    Knowing how much Sapna Chaudhary charges for a dance performance can blow your mind. Sapna Choudhary disclosed how much she costs for a concert during an interview.
     

    According to the interview, Sapna Chaudhary charges up to Rs 25 lakh for every performance on stage. And, if Sapna goes to an event as a celebrity guest for 2-3 hours, she charges up to three lakh rupees. According to reports, the net worth of Sapna Choudhary is more than Rs 50 crores.
     

    Sapna Chaudhary stated that she had aspired to be an inspector since she was young. But her ambition was shattered when his father died. Also Read: 5 Ameesha Patel's hot and sexy bikini pictures that will make you hit the pool now

    Sapna, a 13-year-old girl, took the whole household weight the home. Sapna chose her profession as a result of this circumstance. Sapna enjoyed dancing. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth will leave you stunned!

