Rekhachithram OTT release: When and where to watch Asif Ali starrer crime thriller online; Read

Rekhachithram is a Malayalam mystery crime thriller. The movie starring Asif Ali is set to release on OTT. Check where can you watch the movie online

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

Rekhachithram, the Malayalam mystery crime thriller, is set for its digital premiere on SonyLIV on March 7. The film, directed by Jofin T. Chacko and written by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil from a story by Ramu Sunil, was originally released in theaters on January 9, 2025. Produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, the movie features Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, and Indrans

budget 2025
article_image2

Set in the secluded hills of Malakkappara, the story follows SHO Vivek as he investigates what appears to be a suicide case. However, his inquiry leads him to uncover a decades-old mystery linked to a missing girl from the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram. As the investigation progresses, Vivek is drawn into a web of hidden crimes, betrayals, and long-buried secrets, ultimately driving him on a determined quest for justice for Rekha, a name lost in time


article_image3

The film boasts a stellar cast with Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, accompanied by veteran actors such as Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Indrans, and Harisree Ashokan. It also features actors like TG Ravi, Zarin Shihab, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, and Nishanth Sagar, among others. The film is directed by Jofin T. Chacko and produced by Venu Kunnappilly. The screenplay is crafted by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, while Appu Prabhakar handles cinematography

article_image4

Rekhachithram is enhanced by its skilled technical crew, with production design by Shaji Naduvil and editing by Shameer Muhammad. The music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, and Jayadevan Chakkadath is responsible for sound design. The visual effects, managed by Mindstein Studios under the supervision of Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu, contribute to the film's gripping atmosphere. Costume design is by Sameera Saneesh, while Ronex Xavier oversees makeup. The film’s promotional activities are managed by Vaisakh Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar, with the audio rights acquired by Think Music

