    Rekha to Vidya Balan, best looks from Hema Malini's birthday bash

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Hema Malini's birthday party in Mumbai on Monday was attended by several of her industry colleagues, friends, and family members.
     

    article_image1

    The inside pictures from her 75th birthday bash show how it was a night to remember, with the birthday girl grooving to her hit songs.

    article_image2

    Hema Malini

    The birthday woman who was the star of the show wore a pink saree that had white embroidery on it. She completed her look with jewelry and bracelets. 

    article_image3

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit wore a spectacular Manish Malhotra sequined saree to Hema Mailini's birthday bash. She was dressed in a purple and lavender chiffon drape adorned with dazzling diamantes.

    article_image4

    Rani Mukherji

    Rani Mukherji donned a lovely blue ombre saree with pastel and soothing blues and the modest sequin embellishment completed the ensemble. 

    article_image5

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan wore a purple and gold saree to the event. She completed her look with a bindi and gold earrings. 

    article_image6

    Esha Deol

    The birthday woman's daughter stole the show as she looked absolutely stunning in a gold-embellished gown.

    article_image7

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan looked dapper as he was photographed in a black shirt, matching coat, ripped denims, and shoes. 

    article_image8

    Shilpa Shetty and family

    Shilpa Shetty wore a mustard yellow saree, while her mother, Sundanda Shetty, wore a red drape, and her sister, Shamita Shetty, wore a mustard yellow lehenga set, which matched Shilpa's color palette.

    article_image9

    Juhi Chawla

    Juhi Chawla opted for a blue long suit that had a heavy-worked cape. She paired her look with jewelry and heels. 

    article_image10

    Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon looked beautiful in a shiny deep-neck co-ord set. The neck of the outfit had detailed working. 

    article_image11

    Rekha

    Rekha arrived in an ivory embroidered saree and the veteran actress completed her look with signature jewelry. 

