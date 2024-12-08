Rekha's comment on Amitabh Bachchan draws mixed reactions on Kapil Sharma show: 'Woh kya shaqs the..' [WATCH]

Rekha's recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show sparked mixed reactions after she subtly referenced Amitabh Bachchan, drawing attention to their past relationship and sparking online debates.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

Veteran actress Rekha made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday, where she was asked about her famous dandiya performance in Suhaag alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Her response, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens criticizing her for referencing Bachchan indirectly.

 

article_image2

Rekha alluded to Amitabh Bachchan without directly naming him, describing the magic of dancing with an exceptional person. She remarked, "Just think about the person I was doing dandiya with, who was he!" While the audience cheered, some fans felt the subtle reference to her past was unnecessary.

 

article_image3

Many online users expressed their displeasure, urging Rekha to move on from her past association with the megastar. One netizen wrote, “Rekha Ji, for God’s sake move on,” while others speculated that she was deliberately stirring up the past for attention. These comments reflect the ongoing public fascination with their controversial relationship.

 

article_image4

The relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about affairs. Despite Bachchan’s constant denials, their alleged love story was heavily speculated during the peak of their careers, and the affair continues to intrigue fans and media alike. [WATCH]

