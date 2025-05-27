Image Credit : instagram

Prashanth Neel reportedly approached Rashmika because she's never done an item number before, and her pan-India fame is expected to make the song a hit. However, it's said that Rashmika quoted a hefty fee for this dance number. Apparently, the production team is willing to pay her asking price. So, it looks like we're definitely getting a killer dance number from the Rashmika-Jr NTR combo.