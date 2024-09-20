Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in black outfit as she debuts at Milan Fashion Week 2024

    For Milan Fashion Week 2024, Rashmika Mandanna was dressed for the Onitsuka Tiger Spring-Summer 2025 campaign in pieces from the brand's Autumn Winter 2024 collection.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Multiple celebs are attending the prestigious Milan Fashion Week dressed to the nines. Rashmika Mandanna was among the celebs spotted flaunting down Milan's streets. The Animal actor visited Onitsuka Tiger's Spring-Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week 2024, and her outfit has caused quite a stir on the internet. 

    article_image2

    Rashmika Mandanna dressed for the Onitsuka Tiger Spring-Summer 2025 campaign in pieces from the brand's Autumn Winter 2024 collection. The actress was seen wearing a head-to-toe black suit that gave her a ferocious appearance. She donned a double-breasted black trench coat sequin dress with a zipped front. 

    article_image3

    She wore the outfit with revealing stockings. The broad shoulders and tight waist accent highlight the contrast. Mandanna styled the garment with clunky black heels from Onitsuka Tiger's previous collection. The heels were basic and utilitarian, with a V-detail on the toe. The star completed her ensemble with massive silver hoops and rings. She opted for a bold smokey eye with black and silver undertones. 

    article_image4

    She wore her hair in an untidy low bun, leaving a few strands loose to frame her face. She opted for a black gel manicure, a flawlessly bronzed complexion, a blush, and a rosy nude lip that allowed her eyes to speak for themselves. At the show, the actor was seen seated beside Korean actress Woo Do-hwan and other Korean celebs.

    article_image5

    Sharing her look on Instagram, she wrote, “Onitsukatiger my most favourite…celebrating with you guys is something I look forward to always… congratulations on the 75th anniversary and my god! How I loveeee the new collection… can’t wait to wear them all..”

