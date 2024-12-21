Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for confusion in Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu's film; read on

Rashmika Mandanna, enjoying the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, recently found herself in a funny situation. Her comments about the Vijay-starrer Ghilli, which she mistakenly believed to be a remake of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, led to some lighthearted trolling online. She later clarified her confusion.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2. She is also working on Salman Khan's Sikander and a female-oriented film, The Girl Friend.

Rashmika's comments in a recent interview sparked trolling. She mentioned Ghilli as the first film she saw in theaters, unaware it was a remake.

Rashmika mistakenly stated that Ghilli was a remake of Pokiri, leading to online amusement. Ghilli is actually a remake of Okkadu.

Netizens teased Rashmika for confusing Okkadu and Pokiri. She praised Vijay and Trisha's performance in Ghilli.

Vijay also remade Pokiri in Tamil with Asin. He has remade several Telugu films, including Pavitra Bandham and Pelli Sandadi.

