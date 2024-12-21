Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for confusion in Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu's film; read on

Rashmika Mandanna, enjoying the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, recently found herself in a funny situation. Her comments about the Vijay-starrer Ghilli, which she mistakenly believed to be a remake of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, led to some lighthearted trolling online. She later clarified her confusion.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2. She is also working on Salman Khan's Sikander and a female-oriented film, The Girl Friend.

article_image2

Rashmika's comments in a recent interview sparked trolling. She mentioned Ghilli as the first film she saw in theaters, unaware it was a remake.

article_image3

Ghilli

Rashmika mistakenly stated that Ghilli was a remake of Pokiri, leading to online amusement. Ghilli is actually a remake of Okkadu.

article_image4

Ghilli Movie

Netizens teased Rashmika for confusing Okkadu and Pokiri. She praised Vijay and Trisha's performance in Ghilli.

article_image5

Vijay also remade Pokiri in Tamil with Asin. He has remade several Telugu films, including Pavitra Bandham and Pelli Sandadi.

