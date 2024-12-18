Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said

Rashmika Mandanna confirms her relationship, revealing her partner provides comfort and emotional support, fueling ongoing rumors about her connection with Vijay Deverakonda.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been the subject of much speculation regarding their relationship. Recently, Vijay publicly praised Rashmika's performance in her latest film, Pushpa 2, and even sent a special gift to Allu Arjun. This gesture only added fuel to the rumors that the two are more than just friends.

A few weeks after Vijay confirmed he is not single, Rashmika made a rare yet significant comment about her "partner." In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, she shared how her partner provides her with comfort during tough times. She emphasized that she needs this emotional support, stating, "My partner gives me comfort, security, and empathy."

Rashmika, Vijay

Rashmika went on to explain the qualities she values most in a partner. She mentioned mutual respect, care, responsibility, and emotional empathy as essential traits. According to the actress, these qualities help build a deep and meaningful connection, which is fundamental for any relationship. She also shared that love to her means "partnership and companionship."

Following these heartfelt statements, fans and netizens have started to connect the dots between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Both have openly acknowledged the importance of each other in their lives, fueling speculation that they are indeed in a relationship. The duo’s statements have sparked widespread excitement among their followers.



