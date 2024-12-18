Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said

 Rashmika Mandanna confirms her relationship, revealing her partner provides comfort and emotional support, fueling ongoing rumors about her connection with Vijay Deverakonda.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been the subject of much speculation regarding their relationship. Recently, Vijay publicly praised Rashmika's performance in her latest film, Pushpa 2, and even sent a special gift to Allu Arjun. This gesture only added fuel to the rumors that the two are more than just friends.

article_image2

A few weeks after Vijay confirmed he is not single, Rashmika made a rare yet significant comment about her "partner." In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, she shared how her partner provides her with comfort during tough times. She emphasized that she needs this emotional support, stating, "My partner gives me comfort, security, and empathy."

 

article_image3

Rashmika, Vijay

Rashmika went on to explain the qualities she values most in a partner. She mentioned mutual respect, care, responsibility, and emotional empathy as essential traits. According to the actress, these qualities help build a deep and meaningful connection, which is fundamental for any relationship. She also shared that love to her means "partnership and companionship."

article_image4

Following these heartfelt statements, fans and netizens have started to connect the dots between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Both have openly acknowledged the importance of each other in their lives, fueling speculation that they are indeed in a relationship. The duo’s statements have sparked widespread excitement among their followers.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Ram Charan jealous of Jr NTR? Check THIS video now (WATCH) RBA

Is Ram Charan jealous of Jr NTR? Check THIS video now (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO] ATG

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram RBA

'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed AJR

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow vkp

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw

Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024 ATG

Varun Dhawan to Ananya: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis- Hold or sell? NTI

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis– Hold or sell?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon