Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian brand ambassador for Italian Superbike Ducati

After the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which has entered the 100cr club. Now the actor embarks on a new venture of becoming the first Indian brand ambassador of the Italian Superbike Ducati. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his latest film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', already crossing the 100cr mark. He's garnered immense acclaim for his role as Delhi lad Rocky Randhawa. The dynamic actor has taken up a new venture by signing up as the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India, showcasing his versatility beyond the silver screen.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The Diavel V4 motorcycle brand perfectly aligns with Ranveer Singh's dynamic personality, making him the ideal match as the brand ambassador, given his box office prowess and charisma.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

The motorcycle brand takes pride in its association with the superstar, known for refined taste, impactful performances, and attention to detail. Being the first Indian actor signed by the world-class brand, Ranveer too is eager to return to motorcycling.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Apart from promoting the Ducati brand through multiple channels, Ranveer will participate in experiential events both in India and abroad. These include Bharat GP, MotoGP races in the Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, the brand's largest global motorcycle festival held biennially in Misano, Italy.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Ranveer Singh spoke about being associated with this brand, saying, "I’m thrilled to be the Ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance."

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Ranveer also added, "Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication and innovation. It's an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited and ready to rev up the engines, and conquer new horizons together."

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Ranveer looks stunning in the black leather jacket and ripped jeans. His look complements the Ducati bike. He exudes the confidence and attitude required to be the brand ambassador.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of Indian cinema, has mesmerized audiences with his outstanding performance in the blockbuster 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.' His remarkable acting skills, commanding on-screen presence, and distinct demeanor continue to amaze viewers, distinguishing him from his peers. The movie's triumph reaffirms his stature as one of India's most versatile and dependable stars.