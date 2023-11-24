Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to tie the knot on this date; know the wedding location, theme and more

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Bollywood's Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram set to wed in a cultural celebration. Discover their unique love story and wedding details here.

    article_image1

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    Renowned Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is making headlines as rumors circulate about his upcoming wedding with longtime partner Lin Laishram. The couple's intimate celebration is set to take place in the beautiful state of Manipur, adding a cultural touch to the festivities.
     

    article_image2

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    The wedding, scheduled for later this month, will be a two-day event in Manipur, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. Reports from Hindustan Times suggest that Hooda and Laishram's union will have a mythological twist.

    article_image3

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    Their wedding festivities is said to take place on November 28 and 29. Etimes also reported that the couple plans to embrace the cultural richness of Manipur by wearing traditional wedding attire. The celebration will feature delicious Manipuri dishes, and traditional Manipuri music will set the tone for the event.

    article_image4

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    As per a source "It is going to be a Manipuri wedding taking place in Lin's hometown, Manipur. The lovebirds are keeping everything very simple yet very connected to the roots. It is going to be a traditional wedding with all the customs and rituals being followed." He further stated "The two would also ditch designer outfits for the wedding and don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau. Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka. From Manipuri food to Manipuri singers, the wedding will be hailing the culture of the state."

    article_image5

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    As per Hindustan Times report the wedding will be followed by a Mumbai reception in December, catering to Hooda's film industry peers. A source emphasized, "Randeep is a private person, and he doesn't want the media attention for the wedding. And that is one of the reasons he is going to Manipur to get married. Another big reason is because he wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place from where his lady love is".

    article_image6

    Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

    Adding an intriguing twist, the couple plans to weave their own love story into the Mahabharata theme. A source said, "Arjuna-one of the five Pandava brothers-visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom. And that is the theme of their wedding,"

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read RKK

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more ATG

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more

    Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read rkn

    Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read

    Emmy Award winner Vir Das terms Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep' as he drops glimpse from the event RKK

    Emmy Award winner Vir Das terms Shefali Shah 'India's Meryl Streep' as he drops glimpse from the event

    Recent Stories

    Black Friday Sale 2023: Smartphones to Apparel-7 things to buy RBA

    Black Friday Sale 2023: Smartphones to Apparel-7 things to buy

    Catherine Princess of Wales: 7 exquisite dresses worn by the next would-be Queen

    Catherine, Princess of Wales: 7 exquisite dresses worn by the next would-be Queen

    cricket Gautam Gambhir discloses an unpredicted choice for his preferred batting companion osf

    Gautam Gambhir discloses an unpredicted choice for his preferred batting companion

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read RKK

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read

    Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

    Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon