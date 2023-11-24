Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram to tie the knot on this date; know the wedding location, theme and more

Bollywood's Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram set to wed in a cultural celebration. Discover their unique love story and wedding details here.

Instagram: Randeep Hooda/ Lin Laishram

Renowned Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is making headlines as rumors circulate about his upcoming wedding with longtime partner Lin Laishram. The couple's intimate celebration is set to take place in the beautiful state of Manipur, adding a cultural touch to the festivities.



The wedding, scheduled for later this month, will be a two-day event in Manipur, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. Reports from Hindustan Times suggest that Hooda and Laishram's union will have a mythological twist.

Their wedding festivities is said to take place on November 28 and 29. Etimes also reported that the couple plans to embrace the cultural richness of Manipur by wearing traditional wedding attire. The celebration will feature delicious Manipuri dishes, and traditional Manipuri music will set the tone for the event.

As per a source "It is going to be a Manipuri wedding taking place in Lin's hometown, Manipur. The lovebirds are keeping everything very simple yet very connected to the roots. It is going to be a traditional wedding with all the customs and rituals being followed." He further stated "The two would also ditch designer outfits for the wedding and don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau. Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka. From Manipuri food to Manipuri singers, the wedding will be hailing the culture of the state."

As per Hindustan Times report the wedding will be followed by a Mumbai reception in December, catering to Hooda's film industry peers. A source emphasized, "Randeep is a private person, and he doesn't want the media attention for the wedding. And that is one of the reasons he is going to Manipur to get married. Another big reason is because he wants to start the new chapter of his life at a place from where his lady love is".

Adding an intriguing twist, the couple plans to weave their own love story into the Mahabharata theme. A source said, "Arjuna-one of the five Pandava brothers-visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom. And that is the theme of their wedding,"