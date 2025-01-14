Ram Gopal Varma calls out Ram Charan's Game Changer box office numbers as FAKE; Here's what he said

Ram Charan's Game Changer film collections have sparked controversy. Director Ram Gopal Varma's satirical tweet has further fueled the discussion. Criticism is pouring in on social media regarding the collections announced by the film's marketing team.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Ram Gopal Varma is back. After being silent for a while, he satirized the Game Changer movie collections. The movie 'Game Changer', which came in the combination of Ram Charan and famous director Shankar, got negative talk for the morning show. It is known that there was a big uproar on the internet about the first day collections of this movie. Social media people criticized that they had put an extra hundred crores. In this context, Varma also commented.

article_image2

Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' is facing criticism for reportedly making huge collections at the box office. Recently released promotional posters claim the film has crossed Rs 186 crore worldwide, and there is talk that the film collected almost Rs 85 crore worldwide on its first day.

article_image3

This discrepancy is trending on social media with hashtags like #100crFakeForGameChanger and #GameChangerPosterScam. Many netizens are questioning the authenticity of the figures released by the film's marketing team. Recently, controversial director Ram Gopal Varma also responded to the 'Game Changer' collections. He made a satirical tweet about the first-day collections of this movie.

article_image4

RGV tweeted, "If 'Game Changer' first day collections are Rs 186 crore, 'Pushpa 2' collections should be Rs 1,860 crore. If 'Game Changer' cost Rs 450 crore, 'RRR' with amazing visuals should have cost Rs 4,500 crore. The lies in the case of 'Game Changer' should be believable. However, I believe Dil Raju is not behind these."

article_image5

Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in lead roles, while Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani play key roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film has music by SS Thaman.

With the collections controversy coming to light, fans and industry experts are demanding more transparency in box office reporting. The concessions given to the film by the government in the Telangana region have also been withdrawn due to court instructions, which may cause financial difficulties for the film.

