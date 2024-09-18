Ram Charan First movie fee OUT: Know how much RRR star got for debut film Cheetah

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has become a global star. With consecutive pan-India films, he has risen to a remuneration of 100 crores. Do you know how much remuneration he took for his first movie Chirutha?

Global Star Ram Charan is rocking with consecutive pan-India movies. The makers are gearing up to release the much-awaited Game Changer movie. In this order, they are getting ready to give an update this month. In this sequence, there is a possibility of clarity on the release of the film as well. Click here for Bigg Boss Telugu Updates.

Ram Charan, who entered the industry in the Mega legacy, created his own image. While Mega Circle is limited to Tollywood, Ram Charan has risen to the pan-world level with Triple R. He was also praised by Hollywood directors. In this order, he went to the Oscar range with his Triple R movie. Currently, Charan is doing all the big-budget movies. It is reported that his remuneration has also been increased tremendously. It is said that Ram Charan is collecting up to 100 crores per film.

Do you know how much remuneration Charan, who is currently taking 100 crores, took for his first film? Ram Charan entered the industry with the movie Chirutha. This movie directed by Puri Jagannath was not a blockbuster hit but it was not bad. It gave recognition to Ram Charan as a hero material.

Chirutha (The Local Boy)

It is said that there was a big discussion about Ram Charan's remuneration in this film produced by Aswini Dutt. Megastar gave Puri a chance to direct Charan's debut movie. But Aswini Dutt, who produced the film, did not understand how much remuneration should be given to Charan. So Aswini Dutt directly asked Charan. But Ram Charan smiled and did not answer. So he immediately went to Megastar Chiranjeevi and asked. To which Chiranjeevi also smiled and said, give him whatever you want. It is said that Aswini Dutt paid Ram Charan a remuneration of 50 lakhs at that time.

However, it is not known how much truth there is in this, but it seems that Ram Charan took a remuneration of 50 lakhs for his first film Chirutha. Now he has grown to the level of hundreds of crores. He is doing Game Changer under the direction of Shankar. This movie is getting ready for release. After this film, Charan is getting ready for a film under the direction of Buchchi Babu Sana. The opening of this movie took place recently. Regular shooting of this film, which will star Janhvi Kapoor as the heroine, will start soon. There is a possibility that Ram Charan's project after Buchchi Babu's film will be announced soon.

