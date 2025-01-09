Rajinikanth's highly awaited movie 'Coolie' set to release on THIS date; Read on

Information about the release date of the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring superstar Rajinikanth, has been leaked online.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

Coolie

Coolie is a grand film starring superstar Rajinikanth after the success of the film Vettaiyan. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing this film. A huge star cast including actors Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Reba Monica John are acting in this film. This film is being produced by Sun Pictures on a grand budget. Anirudh is composing the music for this film.

Coolie Rajinikanth

The shooting of the Coolie movie is going on briskly. With 70 percent of the shooting completed so far, the film crew has gone to Thailand for the next phase of shooting. In this situation, an update regarding the release date of the Coolie movie has been leaked online. Accordingly, the film crew plans to release the film on August 14, next year, on the occasion of Independence Day.

 

Rajini, Lokesh Kanagaraj

Because earlier, the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures, was also released on the occasion of Independence Day in August and became a blockbuster hit. So they have decided to follow the same sentiment for the Coolie movie as well. There is also an expectation that Coolie will collect 1000 crores at the box office and become the first 1000 crore grossing film in Tamil cinema.

Coolie Movie Release Update

An update of the Coolie movie is also expected to be released soon. The already released Chikkidi Chikkidi song from this film is trending on Instagram Reels. The song is sung by T. Rajender. Since Rajini's dance in it was on another level, it is expected that the fans will enjoy the song in the theatre. There is a possibility of a surprise update from the Coolie movie for the upcoming Pongal festival.

 

