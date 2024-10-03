Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth once grabbed headlines for his alleged extra-marital affair with Silk Smitha

    Much speculation was regarding Rajinikanth's supposed connection with South star Silk Smitha. Read on to find out how they became a controversial topic.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    As Thalaivar, Rajinikanth is considered 'God-like' in South India. The actor is highly popular and revered in Tamil films. Rajinikanth's approach has won him a cult following for beating 100 baddies in one shot and completing many air flips.

    remembering silk smitha at her 28th death anniversary

    One of the most successful Indian actors, Rajinikanth, has worked for over 50 years. Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in Karnataka to Marathi parents, has been interested in performing since infancy and has performed in several school plays. As fate would have it, the 73-year-old actor is still in demand.

    Rajinikanth knew numerous actresses, including Silk Smitha. Their on-screen connection sparked numerous speculations. See about the actor's rumoured connection with Silk, a Southern superstar.

    Silk smitha

    Her seductive gestures made Silk Smitha popular in South Indian movies. The actress has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. She participated in numerous famous dance routines, and her seductive movements were popular. Rajinikanth and Silk Smitha collaborated on Jeet Humari, Thanga Magan, Paayum Puli, and Sivappu Sooriyan. The pair's contentious dance grabbed headlines.

    Silk Smitha's friendship with Rajinikanth was the most notable among her co-stars. As they worked in several films, rumours circulated about their affair. Silk and Rajinikanth have yet to answer these claims. Despite being a family guy, Rajinikanth was rumoured to like silk.

    Superstar Rajinikanth seduced Silk Smitha

    Silk Smitha's life inspired The Dirty Picture (2011), a hit. The film's release revealed that Naseeruddin Shah's role was partially modelled on Rajinikanth. After hearing the claims, Rajini's followers threatened violence. Finally, the film's producers denied any connection between the character and Rajinikanth.

    The superstar Rajnikanth fell in love with college student Latha Rangachari by happenstance. Latha, an English literature student at Ethiraj campus in Chennai, was assigned to interview Rajinikanth for the campus magazine. After interviewing Latha, Rajinikanth chose to marry her. 

    Rajinikanth proposed to Latha in the interview without waiting. She kept cool and told him she wanted to talk to her family about marrying a famous actor, even though she was delighted.

    Rajinikanth's humility captivated Latha. Rajini remained humble despite her fame. He met her parents and married her in the Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati on February 26, 1981, with their approval. They soon had two wonderful daughters, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.

    Rajinikanth's superstardom linked him to numerous ladies, but Silk Smitha ruled. The couple never addressed these claims, but their on-screen relationship spoke volumes.

