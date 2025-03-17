Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Read Full Gallery

A piece of news suggests that there's a new problem with the planned release of 'Coolie,' starring Rajinikanth.

One of the most anticipated films of 2025 is 'Coolie,' starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The cast includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde are acting in special appearances:

Furthermore, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde have made special appearances. Pooja Hegde has danced in a song in this film. The film crew officially announced this information last month.

Photos released on the occasion of Lokesh Kanagaraj's birthday:

Anirudh has composed the music for this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The film's budget is said to be ₹300 crore. Filming has taken place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok.

Rajinikanth is going to join in Jailer 2 movie

Rajinikanth is scheduled to participate in the filming of 'Jailer 2' immediately after completing this film. The filming of Jailer 2 has already started and is progressing rapidly.

War 2 is releasing on August 14th:

In this situation, the film crew had planned to release Coolie in August. However, it has been officially announced that Hrithik Roshan's War 2 will be released on August 14th.

