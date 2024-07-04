Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears Durga Shlok inscribed bandhani lehenga

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations began with the Mameru ceremony yesterday.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Radhika Merchant chose a Bandhani lehenga for her Mameru wedding from the shelves of top fashion designer Manish Malhotra. 

    article_image2

    The designer recently took to Instagram and gave details regarding Radhika's gown. The dual-toned Bandhani lehenga featured gurajati patterns on Banarasi brocade in Rani pink.

    article_image3

    The ghaghra was composed of 35 meters of bhandej, and the embroidery on top was fashioned of gold zardosi taar.

    article_image4

    Another highlight of Radhika's Bandhini lehenga was the embroidery of Durga Maa shloka on the borders, which added to the ethereal effect.

    article_image5

    According to Manish, Radhika's choli design was inspired by a vintage koti. Radhika's majestic gems she wore at her Mameru ceremony were of her mother, Shaila Merchant. 

    article_image6

    Radhika and Anant are all set to get married on July 12, in Mumbai. There sangeet ceremony will take place on July 05.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video RBA

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Bride-to-be dances; Mukesh-Nita on cloud nine at Mameru ceremony - WATCH

    WATCH VIDEO: Justin Bieber lands in India to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet ceremony RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Justin Bieber lands in India to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria gets power, evicts Poulomi Das in mid-week elimination RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria gets power, evicts Poulomi Das in mid-week elimination

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know AJR

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video RBA

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video

    Second star above BCCI logo Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral snt

    'Second star above BCCI logo': Team India's new T20 World Cup 'CHAMPIONS' jersey unveiled; photo goes viral

    MUDA site scam Opposition calls for Karnataka CM resignation CM defends position vkp

    MUDA site scam: Opposition calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation, CM defends position

    Team India's T20 WC open bus victory parade: When and where to watch Champions' roadshow; details here gcw

    Team India's T20 WC open bus victory parade: When and where to watch Champions' roadshow; details here

    Team India's T20 WC victory parade: Free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium felicitation, says MCA (WATCH) snt

    Team India's T20 WC victory parade: Free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium felicitation, says MCA (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon