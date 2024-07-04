Radhika, Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears Durga Shlok inscribed bandhani lehenga

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations began with the Mameru ceremony yesterday.

Radhika Merchant chose a Bandhani lehenga for her Mameru wedding from the shelves of top fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The designer recently took to Instagram and gave details regarding Radhika's gown. The dual-toned Bandhani lehenga featured gurajati patterns on Banarasi brocade in Rani pink.

The ghaghra was composed of 35 meters of bhandej, and the embroidery on top was fashioned of gold zardosi taar.

Another highlight of Radhika's Bandhini lehenga was the embroidery of Durga Maa shloka on the borders, which added to the ethereal effect.

According to Manish, Radhika's choli design was inspired by a vintage koti. Radhika's majestic gems she wore at her Mameru ceremony were of her mother, Shaila Merchant.

Radhika and Anant are all set to get married on July 12, in Mumbai. There sangeet ceremony will take place on July 05.

