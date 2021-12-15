  • Facebook
    Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about Rashmika Mandanna's work in the film and more

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    Telugu star Allu Arjun opened up about working with Rashmika Mandanna and revealed calling the National Crush, 'Crushmika'
     

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine with her latest big-budget film release Pushpa with star Allu Arjun. Rashmika has become a household name after her hit films like Kirik Party, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Not just that, she is all set to make her debut in Hindi films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta.
     

    Rashmika, who began her filmy career with Karthi's Sulthan, is now all set to feature in her first pan-Indian film, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which is set to hit the screens on December 17. 
     

    Recently in a promotional event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun opened up about working with Rashmika and revealed calling the National Crush 'Crushmika'. Also Read: Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

     

    Allu Arjun said, "The national crush. I call her by the pet-name Crushmika. We work with many people, but out of those, there are only a few people that we love. She is a co-star I love. Rashmika is lovely, straightforward, down to earth, very beautiful, knowledgeable, and above all a very, very talented girl."

    He also said, "Rashmika is already on top of her game, but I feel like Rashmika can do much more with the potential she has. In the coming years, with the right films and directors, I believe her potential is far more . She is a wonderful artist. I wish you all the best Rashmika."  Also Read: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna surprised her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun

    Besides Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa also has Malayalam film industry star Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu doing an item song. Pushpa - The Rise releases on December 17. The 2nd part of the film will be out in 2022.

