Pushpa 2: Tickets for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's morning shows soaring in demand; SEE proof

Pushpa 2, the sequel to the smash film, is seeing an increase in advance ticket orders. The film will be released on December 5, and people worldwide are excited to see it.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Much enthusiasm has been built among audiences in North India, particularly in Delhi, in anticipation of the forthcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Early morning show bookings are already very close to reaching their maximum capacity.

article_image2

According to reports, as of December 1, concerts at several venues that begin at 6:20 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. are virtually completely sold out. More screenings at 6:20 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. in other places are also experiencing demand comparable to what is being seen here.

article_image3

The film establishes new standards for making advance reservations in the Indian film industry. Although tickets were only made available one day ago, the movie has already amassed an incredible amount of money.

article_image4

According to Sacnilk, over 2.59 lakh tickets have been sold, and it has been reported that as many as 55,000 tickets have already been sold at major multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for its launch day.

article_image5

With Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, Pushpa 2 continues the storyline of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which was a huge success.

article_image6

The film, directed by Sukumar and released on December 5, 2024, has attracted considerable attention due to the captivating trailer and the successful songs. 

