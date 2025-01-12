Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded: Allu Arjun starrer to release with EXCLUSIVE scenes in theatres on THIS date

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled exclusive 20-minute glimpses of Pushpa 2: The Rule as a tribute to director Sukumar's birthday. Featuring Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance and Sukumar’s masterful vision, the video has set social media abuzz, building excitement for the film’s re-release

Mythri Movie Makers have released a special 20-minute preview of new scenes from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video, a tribute to director Sukumar on his birthday, has generated widespread excitement online. Additionally, the film, featuring these extended scenes, is set for a theatrical re-release on January 17, 2025

The preview highlights Allu Arjun’s magnetic portrayal of Pushpa Raj, reinforcing his iconic status. His dynamic performance in these newly added scenes promises to enhance the film’s appeal by offering a deeper connection to the intense drama, gripping narrative, and electrifying action sequences

Director Sukumar’s unique vision shines through the additional footage, blending raw emotions with action-packed moments. Each frame reflects his detailed craftsmanship, amplifying the cinematic experience and heightening audience expectations for the film

The unveiling of the video around Sukumar’s birthday was a well-timed celebration of his creative brilliance. The move has significantly boosted anticipation for the movie, making it a trending topic across social media platforms. Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series. Initially released on December 5, 2024, the film is set to offer fans an enhanced experience with its re-release

