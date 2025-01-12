Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded: Allu Arjun starrer to release with EXCLUSIVE scenes in theatres on THIS date

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled exclusive 20-minute glimpses of Pushpa 2: The Rule as a tribute to director Sukumar's birthday. Featuring Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance and Sukumar’s masterful vision, the video has set social media abuzz, building excitement for the film’s re-release

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Mythri Movie Makers have released a special 20-minute preview of new scenes from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video, a tribute to director Sukumar on his birthday, has generated widespread excitement online. Additionally, the film, featuring these extended scenes, is set for a theatrical re-release on January 17, 2025

article_image2

The preview highlights Allu Arjun’s magnetic portrayal of Pushpa Raj, reinforcing his iconic status. His dynamic performance in these newly added scenes promises to enhance the film’s appeal by offering a deeper connection to the intense drama, gripping narrative, and electrifying action sequences

article_image3

Director Sukumar’s unique vision shines through the additional footage, blending raw emotions with action-packed moments. Each frame reflects his detailed craftsmanship, amplifying the cinematic experience and heightening audience expectations for the film

article_image4

The unveiling of the video around Sukumar’s birthday was a well-timed celebration of his creative brilliance. The move has significantly boosted anticipation for the movie, making it a trending topic across social media platforms. Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series. Initially released on December 5, 2024, the film is set to offer fans an enhanced experience with its re-release

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emergency Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH] ATG

Emergency: Nitin Gadkari, Anupam Kher attend special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer [WATCH]

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour ATG

Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH] ATG

Deva song 'Bhasad Macha' OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde set stage on fire [WATCH]

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Recent Stories

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE ATG

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH] NTI

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon