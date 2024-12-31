Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is creating a storm at the box office, breaking records worldwide and performing exceptionally well overseas

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Domination

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is redefining commercial cinema in Indian film history. No one can match Pushpa Raj's speed at the box office.

Starring Allu Arjun, the movie is breaking records worldwide. ‘Pushpa 2’ has already surpassed the all-time collections of ‘KGF 2’ (₹1250 crore) and ‘RRR’ (₹1387 crore) and is on track to surpass ‘Baahubali 2’ (₹1810 crore). Let's see how the film is performing overseas
 

‘Pushpa 2’ is performing well overseas. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ released in 2021. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Rashmika as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Anasuya, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide in just six days, setting a new record
 

‘Pushpa 2’ grossed $30.96 million in its first twenty-five days at the overseas box office, including premieres. Three new Hollywood releases on December 20 & 25, along with three other major Hollywood films, impacted Pushpa 2's screen count in almost all overseas territories during the holiday season.

Despite limited screens, Pushpa 2 is collecting well. However, due to more Hollywood releases, the expected collections for Pushpa 2 during the holiday season decreased significantly. In twenty-five days, it grossed $30.96 million, which is ₹265 crore in Indian currency, setting a new record
 

‘Pushpa 2’ set a record as the Indian film to enter the ₹1700 crore club in the shortest time. ‘Pushpa 2’ also tops the list of highest-grossing films of 2024. It is the first Indian film to enter the ₹1000 crore club in just six days and the highest-grossing Hindi film. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, this pan-India movie hit the box office on the 5th of this month

The film, which grossed over ₹700 crore (net) in Hindi, has been showing in 3D there for a few days. Amidst this box office success, rumors about ‘Pushpa 2’ coming to OTT circulated on social media. There was talk of it streaming from the second week of January. The film's team responded to these rumors a few days ago, clarifying that the movie will not be released on any OTT platform before 56 days (from its theatrical release)

