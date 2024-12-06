Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fan tragically dies at Hyderabad screening, case filed against Allu Arjun; Read on

A fan named Revathi died while attending a screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, leading to a case being filed against Allu Arjun, the theater management, and the security team. The incident occurred amidst a large crowd gathered for the premiere, raising concerns about crowd management.

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has already proven profitable. The film's release followed a three-year wait after the success of the first installment.

Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film earned a record Rs 1085 crore before its release from theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

No film has achieved such a record. Released as a pan-India film in over 12,000 theaters in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A special screening was permitted in Hyderabad.

Fans waited outside the theater from midnight. The incident happened at the famous Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun also visited the theater in the early morning.

The death of a fan named Revathi is shocking. Revathi (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, came to Sandhya Theater with her husband Bhaskar and children Tejas (9) and Saanvi (7).

Police resorted to lathi-charge due to the large crowd. Revathi and her son fainted and were taken to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Revathi died, while her son is undergoing treatment.

Based on Revathi's husband's complaint, a case has been filed against Allu Arjun, theater management, and the security team, as per Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Akshay Yadav.

A case has been filed against Allu Arjun under multiple sections. Several organizations are demanding his arrest and Rs 10 crore compensation for the victim's family.

Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 1085 crore before release, is expected to collect Rs 2000 crore worldwide. A third installment has been officially announced.

