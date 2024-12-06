Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fan tragically dies at Hyderabad screening, case filed against Allu Arjun; Read on

A fan named Revathi died while attending a screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, leading to a case being filed against Allu Arjun, the theater management, and the security team. The incident occurred amidst a large crowd gathered for the premiere, raising concerns about crowd management.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Police complaint against Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has already proven profitable. The film's release followed a three-year wait after the success of the first installment.

article_image2

Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Complaint Filed

Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film earned a record Rs 1085 crore before its release from theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

article_image3

Hyderabad, Sandhya Theater, Revathi's Death

No film has achieved such a record. Released as a pan-India film in over 12,000 theaters in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A special screening was permitted in Hyderabad.

article_image4

Pushpa 2, Complaint Against Allu Arjun

Fans waited outside the theater from midnight. The incident happened at the famous Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun also visited the theater in the early morning.

article_image5

Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun

The death of a fan named Revathi is shocking. Revathi (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, came to Sandhya Theater with her husband Bhaskar and children Tejas (9) and Saanvi (7).

article_image6

Case against Allu Arjun

Police resorted to lathi-charge due to the large crowd. Revathi and her son fainted and were taken to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Revathi died, while her son is undergoing treatment.

article_image7

Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Complaint Filed

Based on Revathi's husband's complaint, a case has been filed against Allu Arjun, theater management, and the security team, as per Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Akshay Yadav.

article_image8

Hyderabad, Sandhya Theater, Revathi's Death

A case has been filed against Allu Arjun under multiple sections. Several organizations are demanding his arrest and Rs 10 crore compensation for the victim's family.

article_image9

Pushpa 2, Complaint Against Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 1085 crore before release, is expected to collect Rs 2000 crore worldwide. A third installment has been officially announced.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan NTI

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY ATG

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme ATG

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon