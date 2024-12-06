Pushpa 2 sparks fan speculation over unused scenes from promo showing Allu Arjun with tiger

Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 75 crore on its opening day, despite mixed reviews. Fans are questioning the missing scenes from the initial promo, sparking speculation about the story's direction.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

The much-anticipated Pushpa 2 was released yesterday (Dec 5) and has reportedly earned around Rs 175 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. However, the Allu Arjun-starrer, directed by Sukumar, is receiving mixed reviews. Despite this, the film's weekend box office collection is expected to remain strong.

Following the film’s release, attention has now turned back to its initial promotional video. The first update about Pushpa 2 came in April 2023, when Mythri Movie Makers released a video titled "Where is Pushpa?"

This video, unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, piqued public interest by showing visuals from a wildlife surveillance camera in a forest, leaving viewers questioning whether Pushpa, who had escaped from a Tirupati jail with gunshot wounds, was still alive.

This promo, which featured Allu Arjun alongside a tiger, created significant buzz and greatly increased anticipation for the film. 

Check the promo here: Where is Pushpa? Pushpa 2 - The Rule

Additionally, a picture of Allu Arjun in a female disguise was also released, leading to fan-made posters of the actor carrying a tiger on his shoulder. At that time, the release date for Pushpa 2 was announced as August 15, 2024.

Now fans have raised questions as none of the scenes from the promo, including Pushpa’s escape from jail or the tiger sequence, appear in the recently released Pushpa 2: The Rule.

 Posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are questioning the discrepancy between the promo and the film, with some speculating that the story might have changed. 

With the announcement of Pushpa 3: Rampage, many believe these missing scenes may appear in the third installment of the franchise, leaving Pushpa 2 without the elements originally teased in the "Where is Pushpa?" promo.

