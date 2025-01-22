Pushpa 2, RRR to Baahubali 2: Top 5 Tollywood highest-grossing films at UK box office

Telugu cinema is making waves across the world. Pushpa 2 tops the list of top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films at the UK box office.

Telugu cinema is growing beyond its limits. Everything has changed since we started making films on a pan-India model. Businesses around the world are taking note. Our films are also showing their strength not only in pan-India but also in the overseas market. Especially, our Telugu films are getting the same collections in the Telugu states as they are getting overseas, and sometimes even more. In this order, if you look at the list of movies that have earned the highest collections at the UK box office, Top 5 Telugu movies at the UK box office (gross in pounds):



1. Pushpa 2 - £1.90 million (46 days) Pushpa – 2: This movie, which stars iconic stars Allu Arjun and Sukumar in the combo, continues to dominate the Indian box office. This trend continues unabated. In Hindi, this movie, which grossed Rs. 800 crores, has collected Rs. 264 crores in just 25 days and is still going super strong. It is in the first place in the list of highest-grossing films in the UK.



2. Baahubali 2 - £1.82 million



It is known that 'Baahubali 2' directed by famous director S.S. Rajamouli has become a big sensation. The film, which was released on April 28, 2017, has raised the standard of Telugu cinema. It has earned excellent collections both in the country and abroad. Now, Pan India films are being made in a row.. It must be said that it is because of this film. This film was released and created a record by collecting £1.82 million in the UK.



3. Kalki 2898AD - £1.55 million Kalki2898AD: This film starring Rebel Star Prabhas has made huge collections in the Telugu states. Worldwide, this film has earned Rs. 1200 crores and overseas, earning Rs. 275 crores, making it a super hit. After the 'Baahubali' films, Prabhas has become a completely Pan India hero. He has the stories he chooses to do accordingly. Nag Ashwin, who made his mark on the national level with 'Mahanati', has high expectations for a film in the combination of these two (Prabhas and Nag Ashwin). Accordingly, they chose a pan-world subject and combined mythology to present 'Kalki 2898 AD' to the audience.

4. RRR - £1.03 million SS Rajamouli's ambitious film ''RRR'' has created a tsunami of records at the box office. This pan-Indian big-budget film, which was released in theaters on March 25, is attracting everyone's attention by earning a gross collection of Rs. 1118 crores worldwide. DVV Danayya produced this film with a huge budget under the banner DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani has composed the music for this film. Starring NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya, Samuthirakani and others in key roles.

5. Salar - £620K It is said to have grossed Rs 700 crore. Salar movie has achieved the fifth position in the ranking of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023. Meanwhile, Salar movie starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan as the lead actors was made on a budget of Rs 270 crore.

