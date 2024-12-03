Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film match the hype? Read on

Pushpa 2 movie review: The teasers, songs, and trailer have already established high expectations; at three hours and twenty minutes, it's filled with action, drama, and emotions. While some critics pointed out issues with the pacing and story, the movie can quickly became a massive hit.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

The wait is nearly over! Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Sukumar, will be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. Fans are eager to see what comes next after the huge success of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The teasers, songs, and trailers have already sparked widespread interest, making it one of the year's most anticipated films.  

article_image2

The hype around this film is incredible, especially considering the previous installment, Pushpa: The Rise, earned mixed reviews when it was released in 2021. While several reviews criticised the film's speed and narrative, it rapidly became a huge success.

article_image3

Pushpa 2: The Rules: Movie Review

Despite mixed reviews for the first film, Pushpa: The Rise, the hype surrounding the sequel is immense. Will it be a 1000-crore blockbuster? Is it a hit or a flop? A tweet describing the film's initial review has gone popular online. It claims Pushpa 2 is a hit!

article_image4

Can Pushpa 2 reach the 1000-Crore mark?

Pushpa 2 has a hefty budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to break box office records. Pre-release sales have already surpassed Rs. 1000 crore, paving the way for a record-breaking launch. The anticipation for advance bookings is sky-high, and trade analysts anticipate that the picture will exceed all expectations.

article_image5

Allu Arjun,Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2

What makes Pushpa 2 unique?  

The sequel promises a larger, better, and more intense experience. The teasers, music, and trailer have already created enormous expectations. It runs for three hours and twenty minutes and is jam-packed with action, drama, and passion. Highlights include the Jathara episode, an epic intermission scene, and a spectacular climax. Sukumar has made sure there's something for everyone, from magnificent action to heartfelt family moments.  

article_image6

Pushpa 2 Sreeleela

Pushpa 2: Cast  

Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, and his performance is set to blow viewers away. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, giving emotional depth to the plot, while Fahadh Faasil excels as the adversary, Banwar Singh Shekawat. New faces like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj provide new energy, while Devi Sri Prasad's soundtrack is already a smash.

