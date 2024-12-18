'Pushpa 2' OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to enjoy Allu Arjun's film online

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has been a sensational hit at the box office. There's a lot of anticipation surrounding its OTT release date

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2, OTT release date

Allu Arjun, starring in Sukumar's Pushpa 2 The Rule, with Rashmika as the heroine, is creating box office records. Released globally on December 5th amidst high expectations.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu play key roles. Media reports suggest the film is gearing up for an OTT release, creating buzz around the exact date

article_image2

Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika as Srivalli captivated audiences. The film grossed ₹1000 crore globally in just six days, setting new records. The film team recently acknowledged the global audience for this achievement

article_image3

Regarding the OTT release, Pushpa 2 The Rule is reportedly streaming on Netflix on January 9, 2025. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights. Big films typically stream 40-50 days after theatrical release. The South Indian version will reportedly release first, followed by the Hindi version due to its strong performance and industry rules

article_image4

Within ten days, the film set new records in the Hindi market, reportedly collecting ₹507.50 crore net. It's the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹500 crore club, a record celebrated by the team, who expressed optimism about Pushpa 2's continued success

article_image5

Pushpa 2 is now available in 3D in select Hyderabad theaters, with plans for a wider national release. The film has already surpassed other hit films' collections, grossing over ₹1300 crore globally, with collections continuing to rise

