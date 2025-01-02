Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 1,184 crore in India on Day 28

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 28: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, saw increased popularity around the New Year. The film grossed Rs 1,184 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, started 2025 with style, with a surge in numbers on January 1. As expected, the sequel garnered double digits because of the Wednesday holiday.



In 28 days, the film grossed more than Rs 1,184 crore nett in India. Pushpa 2 still has a fantastic cinema run, particularly in the Hindi belt.

Pushpa 2 opened in cinemas on December 5 and is on track to make over Rs 2,000 crore globally. The film has had a record-breaking run in cinemas worldwide.

On January 1, the film's collection increased by 70% in India. According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 13.15 crore nett, a whopping Rs 6-crore increase over Day 27's collection. The Hindi translation made a staggering Rs 9.5 crore nett in India, whereas the original Telugu version earned Rs 3.15 crore nett.

Pushpa 2 grossed Rs 774.65 crore nett in India in 28 days, with the Telugu version earning Rs 330.53 crore. The Tamil and Kannada versions grossed Rs 57.65 crore and Rs 7.68 crore, respectively. In conclusion, the film grossed Rs 1,184 crore nett in India.

Check out the day-wise breakup of Pushpa 2 in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore

Week 2: Rs 264.8 crore

Week 3: Rs 129.5 crore

Day 23: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 24: Rs 12.5 crore

Day 25: Rs 15.65 crore

Day 26: Rs 6.8 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.7 crore

Day 28: Rs 13.15 crore

Total: Rs 1184 crore

Sukumar directed the film, which centres around Pushparaj's life and reign over the Red Sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he battles more opponents and becomes victorious.

In addition to Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

