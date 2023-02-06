Priyanka-Nick Jonas to Katrina-Vicky Kaushal, now Sidharth, Kiara Advani, couples who got hitched in Rajasthan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. But, before Sidharth and Kiara, many other Bollywood stars also got hitched in Rajasthan.

    Image: Instagram, Katrina Kaif / Instagram

    Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. The upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021.

    Ahead of their lavish and luxurious wedding, we look at the five famous bollywood couples who also got hitched in Rajasthan.

    Image: Instagram

    1. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

    The real-life Bollywood couple who always kept their love life really private and low key will be getting hitched on February 7 at Suryagarh Hotel Palace in Jaisalmer. It will be a destination wedding with only the closest friends and family members invited. There is a strict no mobile phones policy to be followed by all the 100-150 guests at the ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: From venue to food to attires, here are the detail

    Image: Instagram

    2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. Their lavish wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was a perfect royal kind of wedding.

    Image: Katrina Kaif / Instagram

    3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

    Rajasthan is definitely Bollywood celebrities' favorite destination. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the most loved power couple in B-town, got married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. While not many Bollywood celebs got invited to the wedding, it was a dreamy yet scenic marriage.

    Image: Instagram

    4. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev:

    Drishyam 2 fame renowned South industry star Shriya Saran married the man of her dreams and her longtime beau Andrei Koscheev in Udaipur in 2018. The couple chose Deogarh Mahal, a heritage property built in the 17th century, for their big day. Shriya and Andrei's wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends only. Before their lavish wedding, Shriya and Andrei had a registered marriage in Mumbai.

    Image: Raveena Tandon / Instagram

    5. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani:

    The couple, who got married in 2004, opted for the City of Lakes, Udaipur. Their grand wedding got held at the Shiv Niwas Palace, owned by the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur. The couple has been happily married for over two decades and is parents to two lovely kids, Rasha and Ranbir.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

