Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 richest Indian actress and their net worth

A list of India's top 10 richest actresses has been released, with a famous actress topping the list with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore.

If you wonder who the richest actress is, names like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, or Alia Bhatt come to mind. In South India, it would be Nayanthara or Trisha. But, would you believe it if someone said an actress has assets worth over 4000 crores? Well, it's true.

That actress is none other than Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. It seems like Juhi Chawla has retired from cinema. However, Juhi Chawla still earns a substantial income through various avenues like IPL team ownership, stake in Umumba, and co-ownership of a film production company. Juhi Chawla is second only to Shah Rukh Khan among Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, Juhi Chawla, has assets worth 4600 crore rupees.

Aishwarya Rai is second on the list of actresses with the highest net worth. Compared to Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai's net worth is much lower. Aishwarya's assets are 860 crores. Even though she is not currently active in cinema, Aishwarya, who is at the forefront of salaries, also earns income from several advertising brands. She last acted in a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Priyanka Chopra is in third place. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is Rs 650 crore. Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, is in fourth place. Alia Bhatt has assets worth 500 crores. Followed by Deepika Padukone - 500 crore, Kareena Kapoor - 485 crore, Anushka Sharma - 255 crore, Madhuri Dixit - 250 crore, Kajol - 240 crore, Katrina Kaif - 225 crore, Bollywood actresses occupy the top ten positions. Only after that do actresses like Nayanthara and Trisha come.

