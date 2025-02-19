Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 richest Indian actress and their net worth

A list of India's top 10 richest actresses has been released, with a famous actress topping the list with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Richest Actress

If you wonder who the richest actress is, names like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, or Alia Bhatt come to mind. In South India, it would be Nayanthara or Trisha. But, would you believe it if someone said an actress has assets worth over 4000 crores? Well, it's true.

budget 2025
article_image2

Juhi Chawla's Net Worth

That actress is none other than Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. It seems like Juhi Chawla has retired from cinema. However, Juhi Chawla still earns a substantial income through various avenues like IPL team ownership, stake in Umumba, and co-ownership of a film production company. Juhi Chawla is second only to Shah Rukh Khan among Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, Juhi Chawla, has assets worth 4600 crore rupees.

article_image3

Top 10 Actresses with High Net Worth

Aishwarya Rai is second on the list of actresses with the highest net worth. Compared to Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai's net worth is much lower. Aishwarya's assets are 860 crores. Even though she is not currently active in cinema, Aishwarya, who is at the forefront of salaries, also earns income from several advertising brands. She last acted in a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

article_image4

Nayanthara Not on the List

Priyanka Chopra is in third place. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is Rs 650 crore. Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, is in fourth place. Alia Bhatt has assets worth 500 crores. Followed by Deepika Padukone - 500 crore, Kareena Kapoor - 485 crore, Anushka Sharma - 255 crore, Madhuri Dixit - 250 crore, Kajol - 240 crore, Katrina Kaif - 225 crore, Bollywood actresses occupy the top ten positions. Only after that do actresses like Nayanthara and Trisha come.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Safe for Work: Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced RBA

'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death RBA

'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' trailer OUT: The Untold Story Behind The FRIENDS Actor's Tragic Death

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed MEG

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect MEG

Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables' RBA

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables'

Recent Stories

Humans have souls? End-of-life brain activity may offer proof! ddr

Humans have souls? End-of-life brain activity may offer proof!

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH)

football Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in legal battle with PSG over unpaid salary; details here snt

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in legal battle with PSG over unpaid salary; details here

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress" dmn

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress"

Legal age of consent protects minors, but adolescents should express love without criminalization: Delhi HC

Legal age of consent protects minors, but adolescents should express love without criminalization: Delhi HC

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon