Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: 5 Top Bollywood actresses who are active Philanthropists

Philanthropy plays a crucial role in addressing societal issues, and many celebrities use their platforms to create lasting change. Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and others are leading efforts in education, mental health, and social welfare through impactful charitable initiatives.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a strong commitment to supporting children's education and rights. As a former National Ambassador for UNICEF India and a current Goodwill Ambassador, she actively works on global initiatives to improve children's health, education, and opportunities, with her foundation, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

Deepika Padukone

Inspired by her own struggles with mental health, Deepika Padukone founded the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation in 2015 to promote mental well-being. The foundation raises awareness about anxiety and depression, providing resources for mental health support and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness through partnerships and community engagement.



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, has supported the Salaam Bombay Foundation, a charity aimed at empowering underprivileged adolescents. The foundation provides education, vocational training, and arts and sports programs, offering young people opportunities for a brighter future and breaking cycles of poverty.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is a champion for social causes, particularly women's empowerment and sanitation. She has spearheaded initiatives like the "Jaha Soch Waha Shauchalay" campaign to promote sanitation, supported rural education, and worked on projects that empower women and children, especially in Uttar Pradesh, through technology-based learning platforms.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor made a significant donation of 6 lakh to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, supporting their efforts to provide nutritious mid-day meals to children across India. She actively encourages her followers to contribute to this cause, emphasizing the importance of ensuring no child goes hungry, thus empowering their educational growth.

