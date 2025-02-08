Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas stun fans in traditional outfits in Mumbai- See Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in traditional Indian attire outside their former Mumbai home. Priyanka wore a gray suit, while Nick donned a kurta-pajama. The photos quickly went viral on social media.

Priyanka and Nick in Mumbai

Priyanka in gray suit, Nick in kurta-pajama

Nick and Priyanka's photos go viral

Priyanka in India for family wedding

Priyanka Chopra is in India with her family, celebrating her brother Siddharth's wedding functions while enjoying the festivities and spending quality time with loved ones.

