Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas stun fans in traditional outfits in Mumbai- See Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in traditional Indian attire outside their former Mumbai home. Priyanka wore a gray suit, while Nick donned a kurta-pajama. The photos quickly went viral on social media.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

Priyanka and Nick in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently seen outside their old home in Mumbai. They were both seen in traditional Indian outfits.

article_image2

Priyanka in gray suit, Nick in kurta-pajama

Priyanka Chopra wore a gray suit with minimal makeup, while Nick Jonas opted for a traditional kurta-pajama as they impressed fans with their stylish looks.

article_image3

Nick and Priyanka's photos go viral

The photos of Nick and Priyanka quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising their stylish traditional looks.

article_image4

Priyanka in India for family wedding

Priyanka Chopra is in India with her family, celebrating her brother Siddharth's wedding functions while enjoying the festivities and spending quality time with loved ones.

