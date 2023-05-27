Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage: Not everything is 'fine', say inside sources, check details

According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage omens are bad” and that Harry and Meghan are “heading in different directions.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently completed five years of marriage. Experts have claimed that their marriage might be in a soup and not working smoothly.

Reports stating that the Sussexes' marriage is in jeopardy have surfaced in place of news of a lavish celebration. According to experts, "omens are bad" and Harry and Meghan are "heading in different directions."

As per reports, in lieu of a Christmas family photo, the couple chose not to share one this year. Without Meghan present, Harry was also seen promoting his book "Spare."

Meghan signed a solo brand relaunch agreement with WME, a talent agency, while Harry went to the coronation alone, raising questions.

In accordance with a story, Harry has a "room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays alone close to his California home."

