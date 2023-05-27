Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage: Not everything is 'fine', say inside sources, check details

    First Published May 27, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

    According to experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage omens are bad” and that Harry and Meghan are “heading in different directions.”

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently completed five years of marriage. Experts have claimed that their marriage might be in a soup and not working smoothly.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Reports stating that the Sussexes' marriage is in jeopardy have surfaced in place of news of a lavish celebration. According to experts, "omens are bad" and Harry and Meghan are "heading in different directions."

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    As per reports, in lieu of a Christmas family photo, the couple chose not to share one this year. Without Meghan present, Harry was also seen promoting his book "Spare."

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Meghan signed a solo brand relaunch agreement with WME, a talent agency, while Harry went to the coronation alone, raising questions. 

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    In accordance with a story, Harry has a "room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays alone close to his California home."

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    A leading media house reported, quoting: "The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught, and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids"

