Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    An Amazon Prime Event was hosted last night at Mumbai which was attended by B-town celebrities. Let's check out their pictures

    Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha

    An Amazon Prime Event was hosted last night at Mumbai which was attended by B-town celebrities. Let's check out their pictures

    Shriya Saran

    Shriya Saran looked glamourous in a purple one-shoulder short dress with victorian frills. Her nude make-up look added to her overall allure

    Atlee

    'Jawan' director Atlee attended the event in a black suit and black pants which he paired with a white shirt

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked glamourous in this black thigh-slit gown with a plunging deep v-neck. The subtle nude make-up look is on point

    Nushrratt Bharuccha

    Nushrratt Bharuccha rocked her style statement in this white top paired with grey denim pants looking glam

    Alanna Panday, Ivor MacCray

    Alanna Panday flaunted her baby bump in a white satin dress and Ivor MacCray, her husband looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful in blue jeans paired with grey top which she paired with blue floral shirt

    Urfi Javed

    Uorfi Javed sported a polka dot black and white dress with black boots and minimal accessories for the event

    Vijay Verma

    Vijay Verma wore a white kurta and white pants for the 'Amazon Prime Event' held last night at Mumbai

