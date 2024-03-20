Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style
An Amazon Prime Event was hosted last night at Mumbai which was attended by B-town celebrities. Let's check out their pictures
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha
An Amazon Prime Event was hosted last night at Mumbai which was attended by B-town celebrities. Let's check out their pictures
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran looked glamourous in a purple one-shoulder short dress with victorian frills. Her nude make-up look added to her overall allure
Atlee
'Jawan' director Atlee attended the event in a black suit and black pants which he paired with a white shirt
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala looked glamourous in this black thigh-slit gown with a plunging deep v-neck. The subtle nude make-up look is on point
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha rocked her style statement in this white top paired with grey denim pants looking glam
Alanna Panday, Ivor MacCray
Alanna Panday flaunted her baby bump in a white satin dress and Ivor MacCray, her husband looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful in blue jeans paired with grey top which she paired with blue floral shirt
Urfi Javed
Uorfi Javed sported a polka dot black and white dress with black boots and minimal accessories for the event
Vijay Verma
Vijay Verma wore a white kurta and white pants for the 'Amazon Prime Event' held last night at Mumbai