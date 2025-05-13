Prabhas to Mohanlal to Vijay to Yash: Here are 11 highest paid south actors
Let’s have a look at the top eleven South Indian stars who earn big paychecks for their work.
Believe it or not, our South Indian actors minting crores just like our Bollywood actors when it comes to the paychecks. Apart from the remuneration, some of them chose to share in the profits instead of charging regular fees. So, let us take a look at the highest-paid south male actors.
Prabhas is called India's first pan-India star since the release of Baahubali. Reportedly, Prabhas is the No 1 highest-paid actor on this year remunerations’ list. According to TOI, will be paid Rs 100 crore as remuneration for his next yet-untitled project with Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas is currently on cloud nine with movies like Om Raut directorial Adipurush which stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He even has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar,' Nag Ashwin's untitled project featuring Deepika Padukone and Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde in the pipeline.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal earned Rs 64.5 crore in 2019. According to Republic TV, Mohanlal has beaten Mammootty to become the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, Mohanlal charges around Rs 5-8 crores for his films, while Mammootty charges about Rs 4-5 crores for a movie.
Malayalam megastar Mammootty reportedly earned Rs 33.5 crores for his films like Unda, Mamangam, Ganagandharvan and Madhura Raja.
Vijay reportedly earned Rs 30 crore in 2019. But with a paycheck of Rs. 100 crore, Vijay has beaten actor Rajinikanth to become the highest-paid Tamil actor.
Rajinikanth was paid a whopping Rs. 90 crore as salary for 2020 released Darbar.
Earlier, Jr NTR charged around Rs 20-25 Cr for a film. Lately, the actor is charging Rs 33 crore for his upcoming film RRR as per the sources.
Ram Charan, Telugu star, reportedly been roped in for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, charged Rs. 33 crore only as his movie fees. A report on a news platform states that Ram has hiked his fees post his films crosses Rs 200 crore mark.
Yash is being paid more than Rs. 30 crores for this film KGF 2. Apart from that, he will also be getting a share of the profits made by the movie. Yash got less than Rs. 15 crores for the first part. Now, he is getting double that amount.
Mahesh Babu had earned a massive amount of Rs 40 crore after Prabhas' release after the releases of Maharishi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. And if we go by the TOI's report, Mahesh Babu had increased his remuneration from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore.
Dhanush has become an international star. Last year he collected Rs 31.75 crore for films like Asuran and Inai Noki Payum Thota.
Thanks to Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan earned Rs 34 crores.
Tamil superstar Ajit Kumar had earned Rs 40.5 crore from this film. With the success of Viswasam, Ajith became one of the bankable star in Kollywood. Later he had another big hit in Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink. Ajith made Rs 40.5 crore.
DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. It is just for entertainment purpose.