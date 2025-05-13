Prabhas is called India's first pan-India star since the release of Baahubali. Reportedly, Prabhas is the No 1 highest-paid actor on this year remunerations’ list. According to TOI, will be paid Rs 100 crore as remuneration for his next yet-untitled project with Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas is currently on cloud nine with movies like Om Raut directorial Adipurush which stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He even has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar,' Nag Ashwin's untitled project featuring Deepika Padukone and Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde in the pipeline.