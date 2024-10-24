Pottel REVIEW: Is Yuva Chandra, Ananya Nagalla's Telugu film worth watching? Read THIS

Pottel movie review: Ananya Nagalla's 'Pottel' has generated significant hype recently. Let's delve into the review to see how the film, releasing on Friday, fares.

article_image1
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

Ananya Nagalla impressed with 'Mallesham' and 'Vakeel Saab.' She's been doing films sporadically as a heroine but hasn't had a proper break. Now, she's done the content-oriented film 'Pottel.' Yuva Chandra is the hero, with Ajay, Noel, and Srikanth Iyengar in key roles. 'Savari' fame Saahith Mothkuri directs. The film releases on the 25th (Friday). Let's see if the film lives up to the hype generated by its teaser, trailer, and promotions. Click here for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 updates.

article_image2

Story: Set in the 1970s-90s in Telangana's Gurramgattu village, the Patel system reigns supreme. The village goddess Balamma possesses the Patels. Young Patel (Ajay) inherits the position, but Balamma doesn't possess him, leading to drought and disease. The uneducated villagers are enslaved by the Patel, who feigns possession. Gangadhar (Yuva Chandra) knows the truth but the villagers don't believe him. The tradition involves sacrificing a 'Pottel' to Balamma, and Gangadhar raises it while challenging the Patel. He meets and marries Bujjamma (Ananya Nagalla) against her brother Srinu's (Noel) wishes. They have a daughter, Saraswati, whom Gangadhar wants educated. The school teacher (Srikanth Iyengar) sets conditions, including stealing an idol from the Patel's house. Gangadhar is caught. The Pottel goes missing before the Balamma festival. The teacher agrees to teach if the Pottel is found. Will it be? Why did it go missing? Why does the Patel want to sacrifice Gangadhar's daughter? Will Gangadhar's dream of educating his daughter come true? How do the villagers confront the Patel? The rest of the film answers these questions.

article_image3

Analysis: The Patel system once prevalent in Telangana treated the underprivileged and Dalits as slaves. 'Pottel' tells a similar story, focusing on a father's struggle to educate his daughter. The film revolves around the fight between the Patel and the hero. While the story may not resonate with today's generation, it attempts to depict the past system. The director incorporates elements of superstition and spirituality. However, emotions are crucial for audience connection. 'Pottel' fails in this aspect. Despite the hype created by the teaser and trailer, the emotional elements are weak. The film feels boring from start to finish.

article_image4

The film's start is intriguing, but the lack of emotional depth hinders audience engagement. The hero's inaction against injustice is unclear. The love track between the hero and Ananya falls flat, possibly due to the serious tone of the film. The narrative lacks twists and turns, focusing solely on the daughter's education. Logical inconsistencies are present, such as the timeline of NTR's party formation and the villagers' sophisticated language.

article_image5

The slow pace and lack of impactful moments make the film a drag. The villain's actions feel oppressive. The second half is even slower than the first, with a predictable climax. The music and background score fail to elevate the scenes. The Pottel sequences lack impact. Despite the potential for powerful moments, the director misses the mark, resulting in a routine film.

article_image6

Cast: Yuva Chandra puts in effort with a different look, but his portrayal of pain is weak. Ananya Nagalla delivers a good performance. Ajay excels as the Patel, though the possession scenes are underwhelming. Srikanth Iyengar shines as the teacher. Noel is adequate in a new type of role. The repetitive presence of the same artists in every scene is a drawback.

article_image7

Technical Aspects: The music and background score are meant to be the film's strength, but they fall short. The camera work captures the period well, and the art direction is commendable. The editing could have been tighter. The director chose a good story but failed to give it a cinematic treatment. The film lacks impactful moments, whether in comedy, action, or message. The weak screenplay and lack of emotional depth are major drawbacks, making 'Pottel' a bland experience. Final Verdict: 'Pottel' disappoints. Rating: 2

