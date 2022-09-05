Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS controversy Anjali Arora gets tolled for seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    'Kacha Badam’ girl Anjali Arora receives vicious trolling after posting a video of herself offering aarti on Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Anjali Arora has recently been in the news for a variety of reasons. For her social media posts, she frequently ranks among the top trends. Anjali recently shared a video of her praying to Lord Ganesha during the holy holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    While the actress appeared fully absorbed in Bappa's bhakti, several online trolls viciously mocked Arora, accusing her of trying to "play innocent" when her MMS was exposed. (WATCH NOW)
     

    The Lock Upp competitor posted a video of herself doing aarti as she welcomes Lord Ganesha home on her Instagram page. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Welcome Bappa #ganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappamorya.” 
     

    The actress displayed her spiritual side in this video by wearing a short suit. Anjali performed the aarti while wearing a dupatta on her head. However, several online users poked fun at her and began tormenting her in the comments. 
     

    One nasty troll commented, “100 chuhe khaa kr billi hazz ko chli.” Another wrote, “didi don't try to act sharif after MMS.” One of the netizens called Anjali ‘nautanki.’ 
     

    Anjali Arora received abuse in the past for posting pictures of herself wearing a skimpy blue attire that revealed her large cleavage.
     

    In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Anjali revealed how she deals with online trolling and hate and mentioned that she remains unfazed by it.

    She said, “To be honest, I don’t pay attention to negative comments. I take it as feedback. As audience, they have the right to speak what they feel and once you decide to enter the entertainment industry, you have to be ready for it.  They have the right to like and dislike you and one just needs to be strong to take the negative comments and to be honest, one shouldn’t pay attention to it.” 

